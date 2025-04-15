Lewis Hamilton's 'sad interviews at Mercedes are replaying at Ferrari,' remarks British pundit

F1 pundit Martin Brundle summed up Lewis Hamilton's continued struggles at Ferrari as adjustment issues. He stated that age was not bothering Hamilton, but the task of unlearning the things he used to practice in Mercedes was taking longer than expected.

Ad

Hamilton's groundbreaking move to Ferrari came after a disappointing season with Mercedes in the 2024 season. He was outqualified by his ex-teammate George Russell in 19 qualifying sessions last year. Moreover, the seven-time world champion said on record that he felt not fast anymore.

However, things at Ferrari haven't changed for Hamilton. After a P9 finish in the qualifying session of the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix, he repeated the same words from last season, saying he wasn't quick enough to finish higher in the pecking order.

Ad

Trending

The similarity of statements in interviews from Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and Ferrari days was pointed out by British F1 pundit Martin Brundle. Talking to PlanetF1, he said:

“Those sad interviews, we got quite used to those last year, didn’t we? They’re now just replaying out at Ferrari."

Brundle further explained that age was not something limiting Hamilton. However, adjusting to life at Ferrari was taking him longer than he might have expected.

Ad

"I just still feel that age is not Lewis’s problem. No, I really don’t think he’s lost any vision or he’s lost any kind of driving ability as such. Somebody explained to me today that it’s harder to relearn and move teams than it is to be a rookie and just learn in the first place. Kind of buying into that a little bit. But it’s a bit surprising; I thought Lewis would pick it up."

Ad

After the Bahrain GP, however, Hamilton claimed that he's figured out a way to make the car more comfortable and drivable setup-wise. This discovery could help him improve in the near future.

Lewis Hamilton reveals key adjustment he had to make at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Source: Getty

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is facing a steep challenge of adjusting to his new life at Ferrari. After the Bahrain GP, he revealed a key adjustment he had to make related to engine braking.

Ad

Talking to Racingnews365, Hamilton said:

"I have never used engine braking before. For the past 12 years [with Mercedes], we never used engine braking, but here we use it a lot in the car. The brakes are so much different from what I had in the past; they move around a little bit more, and in the last stint, I had to use the rears to turn the car, but then at other times, you have to put all your weight on the fronts."

Lewis Hamilton spent the last 11 years of his career racing for Mercedes and got accustomed to their driving style and setup. However, with Ferrari, he has to unlearn a lot of things, and the adjustment phase is costing him crucial performance in race weekends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More