Lewis Hamilton's silence ensured his 'opinion is noticed', claims Dutch racing driver

Jeroen Bleekemolen believes Lewis Hamilton is using his silence to influence the FIA and to pressure them into making the right call. The Dutch motor-racing driver believes the Briton is one of the most powerful people in the sport and his silence is interpreted as pressure to remove Race Director Michael Masi and many others.

Interpreting Hamilton’s silence after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Dutch publication NOS, Bleekemolen said:

“Hamilton is trying to increase the pressure on the FIA motorsport federation and is powerful. I think he wants to get some people out of there, like race director Michael Masi. Lewis wants to turn it upside down. He can do that. He has a lot of influence as the greatest of all. Some people will disappear.”

According to the Dutch driver, the Briton’s silence is stirring public outrage which has put pressure on the FIA to make the correct decisions on their ongoing investigations into the season finale. Bleekemolen revealed that Hamilton’s stature in the sport makes wielding influence over F1’s governing body an inevitable possibility.

Describing the effect of the Briton’s silence, Bleekemolen said:

“His opinion is noticed and everyone is talking about it. That puts pressure on the FIA. They have to intervene and make changes. The FIA has to come up with a good story, otherwise, Hamilton’s first words will not be what the F1 leadership would like to hear.”

Bleekemolen believes it is going to take some effective reasoning from the FIA to explain the events of Abu Dhabi to the seven-time world champion. The Dutch endurance and GT driver also believes an unworthy explanation could result in indefinite measures taken by Lewis Hamilton such as retirement.

Dutch race driver defends Michael Masi’s actions that cost Lewis Hamilton the title

Although Jeroen Bleekemolen empathized with Lewis Hamilton, the Dutchman believes Race Director Michael Masi did what the situation demanded. The Dutch driver believes the outcome of the race was bland, however, there was no malice involved in Masi’s decisions towards the Mercedes champion.

Clarifying Masi’s actions and decisions in the season finale, Bleekemolen said:

“It’s a shame and a bit bland. There was no conscious attack on Hamilton. It just happened that way. Race director Masi decided to restart the race because in his eyes that suited the situation. Not to annoy Lewis.”

While the seven-time world champion has remained silent in the public domain since the Abu Dhabi events, the pressure is mounting over the FIA to take action over the controversial decisions and ensure fairness in the sport.

