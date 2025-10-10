Lewis Hamilton's Singapore GP driving under the scanner as pundit questions insufficient penalty

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton suffered a brake failure at the 2025 Singapore GP which halted his progress and eventually resulted in a post-race time penalty. F1 pundit and British racing driver Jamie Chadwick recently came out, scrutinized Hamilton's Singapore GP drive, and the insufficient penalty.Lewis Hamilton started the Singapore GP in P6 before being overtaken by his teammate on the first lap. The Briton settled into P7 and was the only one in the Top 10 to opt for the two-stop strategy. The seven-time F1 champion made it work and was catching up to Kimi Antonelli, threatening P5 when his brakes failed.Just a couple of laps before the end, the brake issue halted Lewis Hamilton's progress, and he started tumbling down the order. Thankfully, the Ferrari driver had a 40+ second gap to Fernando Alonso. However, as Lewis Hamilton nursed the braking issue, he cut multiple corners and ran wide, and was noted for exceeding track limits.Although the seven-time F1 champion finished ahead of Fernando Alonso by 0.4 seconds, he was awarded a five-second time penalty for track limits and was demoted to P8. British Racing sensation Jamie Chadwick came out and commented on Hamilton's brake issue, whether the Briton should've been disqualified as the car wasn't safe enough to go full speed, and if the penalty was sufficient.“I don’t think,” said Chadwick when questioned about disqualification. She continued, “Well, he didn’t have no brakes. If he had no brakes, he would have been in a whole world of… I think Lewis shouldn’t have cut corners. Categorically, I think that’s probably worth more than a five-second penalty, because he probably gained more than five seconds with the corners he was cutting.” (via Sky Sports F1)“If he could safely have brought it across the line, which I think he did, apart from the fact he was cutting the corners, ie, not causing Fernando big issues, then that’s one thing.Lewis Hamilton's inspirational post about Ferrari after a difficult Singapore GP Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton took to Instagram and shared multiple photos from the Singapore GP weekend and reflected on the race. The Briton had lost his pet companion Roscoe just days before the night race and then suffered a brake failure towards the end of the race.Hailing Ferrari after a difficult weekend in Singapore, the caption of Hamilton's post read,“How we get back up, and we go again. Yesterday was the perfect example. We got the strategy right, but the brake issue set us back just when momentum was building. So now we get back in the factory, learn from this last race, and plan for the next one.”“I'm really proud of this team and want to help deliver the results they and the tifosi deserve. I see the progress we are making, and the hard work that goes into every race, but this is Ferrari. Progress alone is not enough. To achieve greatness we need to go further, be better,” he added View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCharles Leclerc was regularly radioed by his race engineer, Bryan Bozzi, to lift and coast in order to prevent a similar issue that Lewis Hamilton faced during the Singapore GP.