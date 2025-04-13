Lewis Hamilton’s straightforward 3-word verdict on switching to Hard tires at the Bahrain GP

Lewis Hamilton came over the Ferrari team radio after the safety car restart of lap 36 of the Bahrain Grand Prix, to complain about the hard compound tires that were put on his car under the SC. The 7x world champion was involved in a scrap with Lando Norris just after the safety car restart.

Hamilton attempted to overtake Lando Norris after the safety car restart on lap 36 of the race on Sunday, and the all-British tangle ended with Norris staying ahead, but having gone off the track to keep his position in P4. He subsequently gave up the place back to Hamilton after his team urged him to.

Norris was not behind for long though, as he stuck to the back of Hamilton and came through on lap 38.

Much like every other driver that went onto the hard compound tire during the Bahrain GP, Hamilton also had no good things to say about the white-walled Pirellis. The Ferrari man had only done two racing laps on the C1 tires before giving his verdict:

"This tire sucks."

While entering the final stages of the race in Bahrain, Norris cleared Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari by a margin, and has even got past Charles Leclerc to get into P3 and secure a podium position on lap 52. The Papaya team are looking all set to have both their cars on the podium yet again in round four of the 2025 season.

Ferrari had arrived in Bahrain with a new floor upgrade on both cars, after it was speculated that Hamilton had a problem with the floor of his car during the first three GPs of the 2025 season. The new floor's impact was not particularly seen in qualifying, but the Prancing Horses have been able to mix it with the front runners during the race on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton struggling with understeer issues during Bahrain GP

Lewis Hamilton has been struggling with understeer on his Ferrari after having made his final pit stop of the race when the safety car was out on lap 32. The Brit went onto the hard compound tires for the rest of the race.

Talking about his struggles during the race in Bahrain, Hamilton told his team over the radio:

"The car won’t turn"

Lewis Hamilton started the Bahrain GP in a lowly P9, after another disappointing qualifying for the Brit on Saturday. But the veteran made a good comeback in the early stages of the race and came home in P5 at the end of the race, to mark a decent result for the Italian team.

Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc still managed to beat him though, as the Monegasque managed to finish just one place ahead of him, in P4. Hamilton was voted as Driver of the Day by the fans though, for his drive from P9 to P5.

