Lewis Hamilton’s tough transition to Ferrari fully understood by Fred Vasseur in new admission

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has come to the defense of Lewis Hamilton amid a tough 2025 F1 season. The latter has switched to the Maranello-based team from Mercedes this year.

Ad

The 2025 campaign is 14 rounds down, and Hamilton hit a new low during last week's Hungarian Grand Prix race weekend. Amid a tricky season, he was knocked out in Q2 of the qualifying session, when his teammate Charles Leclerc not only made it into Q3, but also managed to put his SF-25 on pole position.

Similarly, in the main race, the seven-time world champion couldn't make much of an impression and eventually finished out of the top 10, as he has been struggling to get to grips with the Ferrari challenger. Amid the ongoing summer break, Fred Vasseur opened up about Hamilton's performance:

Ad

Trending

"We underestimated the challenge Lewis had to face at the start of the season. After all, he was coming from a 20-year career within the Mercedes environment, and changing all of that is not easy. Both Lewis and I underestimated what that change really meant — from the culture to the people."

La Gazzetta Ferrari @GazzettaFerrari 🚨 | Fred Vasseur: We underestimated the challenge Lewis had to face at the start of the season. After all, he was coming from a 20-year career within the Mercedes environment, and changing all of that is not easy. Both Lewis and I underestimated what that change really meant - from culture to the people.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton is certainly in a new environment at Ferrari. He has yet to win a podium finish for the Italian team in 2025 in a full-fledged Grand Prix, whereas Leclerc has managed to secure five podiums.

Additionally, Hamilton is in sixth place in the drivers' championship with 109 points. Charles Leclerc is in fifth with 151 points.

"He is a Jewel": F1 CEO backs Lewis Hamilton amid 'difficult moment'

In line with Fred Vasseur's thoughts on Lewis Hamilton, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali was also all praise for the 7-time world champion in an interaction with Sky Sports F1. He deemed Hamilton a 'jewel' in the pinnacle of motorsport, and even backed him to make a strong comeback after the ongoing summer break.

Ad

Domenicali said:

"First of all, Lewis is a Jewel' he is an incredible athlete, so no matter if it is a difficult moment, he will react, and I’m pretty sure he will show the reason why he is here. He wants to achieve his eighth title, and he will triumph again. So, stay with Lewis and he will do a great race, and be very, very strong after the summer [break]."

Lewis Hamilton has competed in Formula 1 since 2007. He has secured over 350 race starts and managed to put a staggering 105 wins and 202 podium finishes. The upcoming second half of the 2025 F1 season will be a fascinating watch for fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More