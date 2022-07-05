"That's Formula One at its best" - Lewis Hamilton says his 2022 F1 British GP battle with Sergio Perez reminded him of his karting days

Lewis Hamilton described the final laps of the British GP and his battle with Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc as the best moments of F1. The Briton reminisced about his karting days and felt the new rules have allowed more room for wheel-to-wheel battles.

Summarizing his joy of racing in the final laps of the British GP, the Briton said:

“I definitely did! That was very reminiscent of the karting days. And I feel that that's Formula One at its best. The fact that we were able to follow and dice like that - lap-on-lap - is a testament to the direction I think that we're now in. I was just grateful that I could be in the battle. Because I've not been in that fight for a while.”

The British champion enjoyed on-track battles with Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc in the last 10 laps of the race at Silverstone. Praising the new aerodynamic regulations that have allowed room for more overtaking, Lewis Hamilton described the final moments of the race as ‘F1 at its best’.

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed the roaring crowds at the British GP

The Briton loved the local crowds that came to support him at the Silverstone circuit. Admitting that he could hear the roaring crowds despite his helmet and ear plugs, Lewis Hamilton expressed his gratitude to the local crowd that showed up in his support.

Describing the crowds and their roar at the British GP, he said:

“You can't imagine it. It's so loud in the car with our earplugs in, but I could feel it. I could feel it - all weekend from Thursday - I could feel the incredible support here in the UK. And so, I am just incredibly grateful to everybody for showing-up and showing-up in full form and full energy. This is the biggest crowd we've had here, so I really hope everyone had a great day.”

The former world champion finished third in his home race, earning his 13th podium at the Silverstone circuit. The Briton’s current result has helped him close the gap on his teammate, George Russell, to 18 points in the drivers' championship. With the Austrian Grand Prix up next, Hamilton will look to build on his performance from the UK race.

