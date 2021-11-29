Lewis Hamilton says "no point" testing 2022 F1 car

Lewis Hamilton feels it doesn't make much sense to try out next year's car right now as it is not yet the final package that will be available to him next year. While talking about next year's challenger, the seven-time champion said he is quite invested in it and will be providing constant input on what he needs from the car.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, he said:

“I haven’t driven the car in the sim because I’ve just been focusing on this one, It’s been a hard enough workload as it is. But I’m in constant contact with the team. Even after our races, I’m always talking about, 'This is where our car is right now, and these are the things I want on next year’s car, keep an eye out for these things. These are the issues I have with the engine, I don’t want to see that next year, please fix it.' I’m constantly having these conversations with heads.”

Lewis Hamilton feels 2022 has a steep learning curve

Lewis Hamilton went on to say that next year's car is a regular part of discussions during race debriefs. There is an emphasis on what is needed from it as well as specifics like aero balance.

The Briton said:

“When I come away from the races, my big meetings I usually have with Shov [Andrew Shovlin], generally at the end of the week once they’ve collated all the data. Then, I have my meeting with Bono [Peter Bonnington], and then one with the team that are working on next year’s car, just to get an update on where they are – whether it’s heavily rearwards aero or forwards aero, what kind of ride heights we can expect, what issues are they anticipating, what challenges are they having and what they anticipate it will be like in the car."

Commenting on the higher level of challenge posed by the 2022 car, Lewis Hamilton said:

“But right now, with the progress it’s making in the wind tunnel, there is no point driving the car because it’s on a steep learning curve.”

It does appear that Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have not lost sight of the importance of next year's regulations. Having dominated the outgoing era, the competition will be keeping an eye on what the Silver Arrows come up with to mark the beginning of the new regulations.

