Lewis Hamilton is much more than just a seven-time F1 world champion. Being the first black F1 world champion, the 36-year-old has opened new doors for the series. Also, having a considerably different lifestyle compared to most of his peers, the Briton has transcended the sport unlike anyone before him.

Between exploring his options in music and maintaining his own fashion line, Hamilton gets to mingle with some of the biggest celebrities, while living the high life all around the world.

The average F1 driver might be spotted going back to the factories or to their homes in Monaco once the race weekend is wrapped up. Not Lewis Hamilton. He is more likely to be found at a fashion show in Paris or holidaying in the Caribbean.

Such has been his reach that he has influenced and attracted some of the stars in the world as his fans. In this article, we take a look at three mega celebrities who have become Lewis Hamilton fans.

Top 3 celebrities that are Lewis Hamilton fans

#1 Will Smith

Will Smith, arguably one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, has always had an affinity for Lewis Hamilton. He's been a fan and supported the Mercedes driver in his F1 exploits.

This was particularly apparent during the 2018 Mexico Grand Prix. After an intense battle, Lewis Hamilton beat Sebastian Vettel for the world championship. On his cooldown lap, it was Will Smith who came on the radio and congratulated his friend with a humorous message.

#2 Gigi Hadid

There has always been speculation rife about a possible spark between Gigi Hadid and Lewis Hamilton. They were spotted together multiple times at events and parties.

In 2015, when Lewis Hamilton defeated Nico Rosberg to win his third title, Gigi Hadid herself tweeted and congratulated Lewis Hamilton on winning the championship. Ever since, the two have been seen on and off and seem to have a healthy relationship with each other.

#3 Rihanna

TMZ @TMZ Rihanna -- Lewis Hamilton All Over Her Tail End (PHOTOS) tmz.me/v1bvVfW http://t.co/tZvyWYRujG Rihanna -- Lewis Hamilton All Over Her Tail End (PHOTOS) tmz.me/v1bvVfW http://t.co/tZvyWYRujG

Lewis Hamilton went through a purple patch during the 2015 F1 season. He had the best car on the grid and teammate Nico Rosberg was no match for him. The Briton won the title comfortably with a few races to spare.

Outside the track as well, Lewis Hamilton seemed to be enjoying life to the fullest. During the F1 summer break, the reigning champion went on a trip to the Caribbean and was seen partying with Grammy-winning popstar Rihanna. And over the years, the two celebrities have been spotted together on many occasions as well.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee