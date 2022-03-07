"We need figureheads like that" - Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel's work in motorsport praised by W Series driver

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have been hailed for the manner in which they changed F1. They have now been called figureheads who are necessary for the sport by W Series driver Jessica Hawkins.

David Stuart @davidastuart "I'm happy if they disqualify me. They can do whatever they want to me, I don't care. I would do it again."

German Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel has been reprimanded for not removing his Pride t-shirt during the national anthem at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hawkins is an open member of the LGBTQ+ community herself in addition to being an Aston Martin brand ambassador like Vettel. She called the German a 'role model' for all his activism off the track and was also full of praise for Lewis Hamilton, who is no stranger to the fight against injustice. Hawkins said:

“Any top level sportsperson to speak out like they have done is incredible, and they’re doing what they can while they’re in their prime to make change. We need figureheads like that because they are the people in the public eye, and if they’re willing to make that step and make that change that’s what we need in the sport.”

Both Vettel and Hamilton have been openly vocal about the fight for inclusivity, diversity, and equality for the LGBTQ+ movement. Most recently, the duo also stood up in solidarity against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"Not a one-trick pony" - Toto Wolff explains what sets Lewis Hamilton apart

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff explained how Lewis Hamilton's off-track exploits set him apart from all the other F1 drivers currently on the grid.

During the launch event of the Mercedes W13, the 50-year-old Austrian elaborated on Lewis Hamilton's perennial fight against injustice and how it made the Briton a cut above the rest. He said:

“I think what Lewis [Hamilton] has achieved is that he is not like many or most others. A one-trick pony driving the car and that’s it. But there is so much more dimension to Lewis’ life and I think [that’s] the most important [thing], and his driving provides him with the platform, is the fight against injustice, more diversity and inclusion and that’s so important. Because we, in our little microcosm, in a 99.9% white, middle-aged manager world, it’s something we really need to utilize to change. And we are trying that as a team and we have set ourselves higher levels that we want to achieve. We want to hire at least 25% of all new people to join the team from a minority background, underprivileged background and we are on a good path.”

During the same event, the seven-time world champion was also pleased to see diversity in Mercedes' junior lineup for 2022.

