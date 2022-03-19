Lewis Hamilton sends out 'aggressive' warning to rivals for 2022 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton has warned his rivals that he will be a more aggressive driver in 2022. The Briton will be driving with a change to counter Max Verstappen’s aggressive driving style, according to his words in a press conference ahead of the 2022 Bahrain GP.

On being asked if he would adopt a different approach to counter the Dutchman, Hamilton said:

“I will be a more aggressive driver this year. You’ll see.”

The reigning champion’s driving style has often questioned the driving standards in competition and sport. While the Briton had his elbows out towards the end of the season, he had also given up a few corners and often yielded to the Dutchman in the 2021 season. In an episode of the recently released fourth season of Drive to Survive, the Mercedes champion has called the Dutch champion an aggressive driver and a bully.

Clashes in Silverstone and Monza led to both drivers taking their gloves off in the 2021 title campaign. Devoid of a championship victory, the Dutch champion’s style of driving will be challenged by many on track. Lewis Hamilton, however, has sent out a stark warning to his 2021 title rivals ahead of the season opener.

Lewis Hamilton does not believe in taking a vengeful approach for 2022 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton has denied being vengeful in his 2022 championship battle. The Briton revealed he does not believe in approaching the new season with a negative mindset and prefers to focus on his own goals of raising the bar with his performance instead.

On being asked if he seeks revenge after the disappointing end to his title campaign in 2021, the British champion said:

“No. That's not my psyche. That is not how I am approaching the season. I am just approaching the season trying to be the best I can be. I wanna see if there is a way if I can somehow raise my game, drive at least how it was at the end of last season and just that collaboration with the team.”

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton 🏾 #teamlh So much has gone into getting back and being here both physically and spiritually. Me and the team @MercedesAMGF1 put in a lot of hard work and long hours, and we’re going to give it everything we can for you guys. Keep the positivity coming So much has gone into getting back and being here both physically and spiritually. Me and the team @MercedesAMGF1 put in a lot of hard work and long hours, and we’re going to give it everything we can for you guys. Keep the positivity coming 🙏🏾 #teamlh https://t.co/hsdxC4in0h

Focusing on bettering his own best, the seven-time world champion believes in approaching the new season with a positively motivated mindset. Preferring to perform at the level he did towards the end of the 2021 season, the Mercedes driver believes in improving further in the 2022 season.

Edited by Anurag C