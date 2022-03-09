Max Verstappen's aggressive driving style makes him the most popular driver in F1, claims Red Bull

Max Verstappen's aggressive driving style is the reason for the Dutchman's unmatched popularity, according to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

During an interview with the BBC in the United Kingdom, Horner reiterated that the conversation around the 24-year-old's driving was exaggerated by his critics. He said:

“Max [Verstappen] is an aggressive driver. And his driving style has been one of the reasons he was voted the most popular driver in Formula 1. You always know he’s going to give 110%. I think his driving style was very mature last season (2021). Let’s not forget that others also make mistakes. There are other drivers who also do aggressive actions. But yes, Max is an aggressive driver, it’s in his DNA. He always looks for the limits and learns from his own experiences or mistakes. There is no doubt in my mind about that.”

The extreme nature of the Dutchman's driving has endeared him to many while also alienating him from others. So much so that in the past, Verstappen has threatened to 'headbutt' people when asked too many questions about his on-track incidents.

In 2021, Verstappen was involved in major incidents with Lewis Hamilton on multiple occasions. From dangerous driving in Jeddah and Interlagos to crashing out in Silverstone and Monza, the battle between the two has been intense and cut-throat.

Max Verstappen ambitious for more going into 2022 F1 season

Fresh off his maiden world championship, Max Verstappen has revealed he is ambitious to keep winning races and be in the hunt for another world title in 2022.

Speaking in an interview after putting pen to paper on a mammoth €50 million contract with Red Bull, the Dutchman said:

“Even after winning the championship, my ambition is still to win races and try to fight for the championship again, and also, now, we don’t need to think about it anymore. We know how long the contract is and we can just work together. Besides only trying to fight for wins and championships, I think what is important as well is to have a good time and have fun and actually enjoy your time in F1 as well.”

Verstappen's new deal ties him down to the Milton Keynes-based outfit until 2028. Reports also suggest that it could see him become the highest-paid driver in F1, even ahead of seven-time world champion Hamilton.

