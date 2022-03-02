Max Verstappen signs new record deal with Red Bull for 2022, could out-earn Lewis Hamilton - Reports

Max Verstappen is reported to have signed a record multi-year contract of €50 million with the Red Bull F1 team. The reigning champion reportedly signed the deal on March 1 at the Milton Keynes factory in England.

According to Dutch newspaper Telegraaf, the deal has already been signed and will be made official within the week. The Dutch champion is said to have signed a similar contract to Lando Norris, where he will continue with his current team until 2025-26.

The deal will see Verstappen earn just over £40m per year putting him on a par with Max Verstappen has agreed a new multi-year deal with Red Bull which will take him close to his 30th birthdayThe deal will see Verstappen earn just over £40m per year putting him on a par with Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen has agreed a new multi-year deal with Red Bull which will take him close to his 30th birthday 💥The deal will see Verstappen earn just over £40m per year putting him on a par with Lewis Hamilton 👇 https://t.co/kBHZ5hkX8y

A source from the Red Bull F1 team spoke to Jonathan McEvoy of the Daily Mail and said:

“It has all been agreed. Max [Verstappen] is staying for a long time, maybe even five years extra. It also equates to a substantial financial rise, virtually doubling his money.”

Telegraaf also reported that Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen had flown to Graz in Austria last month to speak with Red Bull’s talent scout and senior advisor Dr. Helmut Marko. The Dutchman was not due to renew his contract until the end of the 2023 season. His yearning to work with Red Bull, as he said on his victory lap when he sealed the 2021 title, has, however, forged a new multi-year deal with his team.

Max Verstappen’s new salary could be a result of Red Bull’s historic title sponsor deal

Red Bull’s ability to increase their star driver’s salary could be related to their historic deal with technology giant Oracle and cryptocurrency exchange Bybit. The Oracle deal was reported to be worth $500 million and the Bybit deal worth $150 million.

Both deals were historic because until now the Milton Keynes-based team lacked the financial resources that others like Mercedes and Ferrari had at their disposal. Financial figures involved in both the Oracle and Bybit deals automatically allowed the team to handout a star salary to their drivers, which was often the case with Ferrari and Mercedes, unlike Red Bull.

Max Verstappen’s current deal makes him one of the highest paid F1 drivers along with Lewis Hamilton. The Briton’s salary was reported to be $50 million a year when he re-signed with the Silver Arrows at the beginning of the 2021 season.

Edited by Anurag C