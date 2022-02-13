New McLaren contract reportedly makes Lando Norris in top 3 F1 earners

On February 9, McLaren announced a four-year contract extension for Lando Norris with the team. The deal has reportedly put the Briton among the top three earners in the sport, just behind 2021 title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. The number three spot was previously held by team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, as well as Charles Leclerc, the latter of whom had signed a never-seen-before five-year contract with Ferrari in 2019.

As reported by Planet F1, Norris described his faith in, and commitment towards, the team, saying:

“I have the confidence in the team regarding what we have this year. What we have this year, we have no idea what that’s going to be against any other team. But I have strong faith in everyone at McLaren.”

He added:

“They are working as hard as possible, doing the best job they can to continue this trend we’ve been on the last few years. Whether that means we jump up a few positions, whether we lose a few positions, that’s just the way it is. But that doesn’t mean I’ll think any less of the team, I’ll still have that faith and confidence in year two, year three, year four.”

Norris proved himself to be a class apart with his most impressive season so far in 2021, with rivals certainly eyeing the 22-year-old for the future. McLaren, with a whopping £10.5 million annual salary, has ensured that they, under no circumstances, lose their anticipated future world champion. The deal keeps Norris with the Woking-based team until the end of 2025.

"I'm sure there is" - Tom Holland reveals there may be a future collaboration with Lando Norris

During a promotional interview for his upcoming movie Unchartered, Tom Holland was asked if there was any type of collaboration in the works between him and Lando Norris. In response, he hinted at a Twitch stream collaboration between the two of them playing the video game on which the film is based, making it a fitting platform for the two to collaborate.

Holland hinted at a possible collaboration between the two compatriots, saying:

“I’m sure there is something like that in the works already. I’m sure there is.”

Fans absolutely love the friendship between Holland and Norris and have often hilariously taken to social media to point out ridiculous similarities between the two Britons.

Edited by Anurag C