Lewis Hamilton sends a clear message to everyone talking about his retirement

Lewis Hamilton has sent a clear message to anyone who has been talking about his retirement from F1 and exclaimed that he's not going anywhere. The Ferrari driver's start to life with the team has been underwhelming, and it has led to questions about his adaptability to the car.

To make things worse, Charles Leclerc has ramped things up on his side in terms of performance and has been ahead of his teammate in the 2025 Drivers' standings, making the margin even bigger between the two Ferrari drivers. Throughout the season, Leclerc has emerged better than Hamilton with his pace and performance as the 40-year-old British driver fails to get on podiums in the first nine main events this season.

The underperformance, coupled with the driver's age, has led to speculations around Lewis Hamilton's future. The driver has a two-year contract with Ferrari that ends in 2026, and he has an option as well that extends it to 2027. With his concerning form, there have been questions asked about whether the driver would continue to race until the end of his contract or cut things short.

During the F1 Canadian GP pre-race press conference, Lewis Hamilton had a message for everyone who is expecting him to retire, as he claimed that he had just started life at Ferrari and was in it for the long haul. He said,

"And then also to everyone that’s writing stories of me not racing: I’ve literally only just started here with Ferrari and I’m here for several years and I’m here for the long haul. So there is no question in where my head’s at and what I’m working towards achieving with this team. There’s zero doubts. So please stop making up stuff.”

However, the former Mercedes driver registered a win at the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint race and also made the podium for the second Sprint race of the season at Miami GP.

Lewis Hamilton comes out in support of Fred Vasseur

The F1 paddock was also surprised as the reports in the Italian media recently claimed that Fred Vasseur's position at Ferrari was in jeopardy. The question of the reports was put to Lewis Hamilton as well as the driver came out in support of his team principal. Hamilton said,

“We’re in this together. Things aren’t perfect. I’m here to work with the team, but also with Fred. I want Fred here. I believe Fred is the person to take us to the top. It’s nonsense, what people have written. Most people don’t know what’s going on in the background. There is naturally a lot of pressure because we want to win. But that’s not any part of the discussion at the moment.”

He added,

"Embedding new people, new personnel - whether it’s a driver or engineers or the people who run an organisation - it takes time to adjust, and the impact that has is significant. So that’s not part of the discussion. I’m here to win with Fred. And he has my full support.”

Lewis Hamilton will be hoping for a strong run this weekend as Canadian GP has always been a happy hunting ground for him. The driver has joint-most seven wins at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal.

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More