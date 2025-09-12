Lewis Hamilton sends out a message to his fanbase on social media

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton took to Instagram and a post as he sent out a message to his fans with the two-week hiatus before the next race in Azerbaijan. The Ferrari driver shared images from the trek taken by him during this break between the two races.Lewis Hamilton came into the Italian GP after a few tough race weekends at the Dutch GP, Hungarian GP, and Belgian GP. As F1 went into the summer break after the race at Budapest, Hamilton took to Instagram and uploaded a post detailing how he’s thankful for the summer break while reflecting on the tough first half of the season.Hamilton qualified P5 at the Italian GP but started P10 as he carried over a penalty from the Dutch GP. The Briton made a comeback during the race and was able to finish P6 behind his former teammate George Russell.The seven-time F1 champion, unlike the last few race weekends where he was frustrated and disappointed, was relatively happy with his and the car’s performance at the Italian GP, sounding positive about the SF25.F1 takes a couple of weeks' break before returning to racing action at Baku. During this two-week break, Lewis Hamilton decided to take a trek and uploaded images from the same on Instagram on September 12, 2025.The caption of the post was a message for the fans as it read,“Rest stop, see you soon Baku” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Ferrari driver flaunted an all-blue outfit in the images. Hamilton wore a blue hoodie from Lululemon and paired it with matching shorts. The second image was focused on the Lululemon sneakers worn by the Briton, as the clothing brand was tagged in the images.Fred Vasseur on Lewis Hamilton being positively affected by the Tifosi at the Italian GPLewis Hamilton spun at Sprint Qualifying at Spa, failed to make Q3 and the points at Hungary, and crashed out of the Dutch GP. The Briton was visibly disappointed in the post-race interview and was critical of his performance, calling himself “useless”.However, Hamilton was happier with his performance at the Italian Grand Prix. Fred Vasseur came out after the race and Monza and detailed the effect the Tifosi’s support had on the Briton. He said,“I think the energy that he received from the Tifosi Wednesday, Thursday in [Milan] was something very special for him. I don't know if it was expected from him or I don't know what he was expecting from this, but it was something mega and I think this gave him an extra boost all over the weekend.” (Via F1)“Even tonight when he went to the fans to say hello and the Tifosi was something mega. I don't know if you underestimate this or not, that we didn't discuss too much about this, but I think, and even for me, each time that I'm going there I'm surprised.”Hamilton moved from Mercedes to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season, and it was his first Italian GP in the Scuderia’s colors.