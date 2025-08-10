Lewis Hamilton all set for an unflattering career first as Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate

Life at the Scuderia Ferrari team has indeed not panned out for Lewis Hamilton as he would have envisaged, and the seven-time world champion is experiencing little reprieve as he is currently on course for an unprecedented teammate record since his venture into Formula 1. The British driver appears well on course to finish his debut campaign at the Maranello-based team with his worst win percentage deficit record to Charles Leclerc.Hamilton, who completed a seismic switch from the Mercedes to the Scuderia Ferrari outfit ahead of the commencement of the 2025 campaign, has only been able to finish ahead of his Monegasque teammates on two of the first 14 races held so far. According to data made available by @F1GuyDan on X, the 40-year-old is on course for what could be his worst head-to-head comparison with any of his teammates through his 18-year career.Lewis Hamilton has only won 15.40% of the races both Ferrari drivers have completed through the season so far — a number which is a sharp decline from the 35% he recorded against George Russell in his final season at the Mercedes team. Hamilton’s chances of turning these unsavoury numbers around appear relatively slim, considering the 2025 campaign has only 10 races on its calendar.The former McLaren driver has only been able to best his Ferrari teammate at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone and at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix — both races where he finished in fourth place.Lewis Hamilton promises to fight back with FerrariLewis Hamilton recently made a promise to bounce back in the second half of the season with the Scuderia Ferrari team. The 40-year-old, who endured another torrid outing at the Hungarian Grand Prix, stressed his plans to come back stronger following his recent run of challenging races.Sharing his thoughts via the Ferrari team's official website, the British driver stated:“It’s been a challenging weekend and one to move on from. We weren’t able to make the progress we hoped for but I’m grateful for the effort everyone in the team put in throughout the weekend. Now we head into the break. I’ll be using the time to reset, recharge, and come back stronger. I’m not where I want to be yet, but the fight’s not over - don’t count me out.”Lewis Hamilton’s race around the Hungaroring was his worst since his move to the Prancing Horse. The 40-year-old failed to finish in the points-scoring positions for the first time, after qualifying and finishing the race in 12th place. Hamilton, who also entered the Budapest event boasting the record of being the most successful driver around the circuit, finished the Grand Prix a lap off the pace-setting McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.