Lewis Hamilton shares 3 words that describe him the best

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton described himself in three sophisticated words during a recent video with F1. He defined himself as meticulous, perfectionist, and creative as a person.

Ad

Hamilton is a man with many talents. He is one of the most successful drivers to exist in F1, with seven world titles to his name. The Brit is also the driver with the most wins (105) and podiums (202) in the sport's history.

Apart from racing, he does philanthropic work for the society and also has a knack for fashion and music.

At the age of 40, Hamilton's hunger and thrill for racing refuse to die down. He ended his 11-year stint with Mercedes to join Scuderia Ferrari on a multi-year deal beginning in 2025.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of his debut year with Ferrari, Hamilton was seen in a Q&A video shot by F1's official YouTube handle. Every driver participating in the video was asked to describe their personality in three words.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, replied:

"Meticulous, perfectionist, and creative." [3.00]

Many other drivers also called themselves determined and fun, while Max Verstappen had only one word to define himself—relaxed.

All 20 drivers are busy with pre-season shoots as the 2025 F1 season begins this week. The Australian Grand Prix, scheduled at Melbourne, will kick off on March 16, with rain forecast throughout the weekend.

Ad

The drivers lineup has also undergone significant change for this year. Hamilton, for instance, has moved to Ferrari, with Kimi Antonelli taking his place at Mercedes. Carlos Sainz will be seen racing for Williams, with Liam Lawson replacing Sergio Perez at Red Bull.

Besides, rookies like Oliver Bearman (Haas), Jack Doohan (Alpine), Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber), and Isack Hadjar (VCARB) will also be making their debuts as full-time F1 drivers.

Martin Brundle previews Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut season

Lewis Hamilton (Image Source: Getty)

F1 pundit Martin Brundle recently shared his prediction on how Lewis Hamilton's debut year with Ferrari would pan out. The 2025 season is due to begin on March 16, and Brundle has dismissed concerns of the Brit feeling additional pressure.

Ad

Talking to Sky Sports, Brundle said (via Racingnews365):

“I don’t think Lewis will feel any pressure. He’s been there, seen it, done it, and won it. He’s won seven championships; he will not succumb to that."

Hamilton has experience of making big career-defining switches. In 2013, he joined Mercedes, who were in a rebuild phase, by quitting championship-winning team McLaren.

Ad

Despite initial doubts, the switch turned into a historical association as Lewis Hamilton won six world titles with the Silver Arrows, while his team also won eight constructors titles to unleash never-seen-before dominance.

Meanwhile, with Scuderia Ferrari, Hamilton is not only looking for a fresh change but will also fulfill his childhood dream of driving a red car.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback