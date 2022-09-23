"World's best sir uncle; Do they know their uncle is the GOAT?"- Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's cute picture with his niece and nephew

Lewis Hamilton recently shared a picture on his Instagram account with his niece and nephew. He shared a couple of heart-warming moments with his fans and followers on social media and received some of the warmest reactions from them. He captioned the post:

“Picked my niece and nephew up from school, hugged them tight, watched Buzz Lightyear. Best days. So proud of them.”

Hamilton is always seen spending a lot of time with his family and those who are close to him. There is a lot of love that pours out of the Briton for his beloved. He also shares a lot on his social media about his travels, race updates, and the members of his family. His accounts are always overflowing with love from fans and supporters. Other than these, he also occasionally posts about human rights activism and related topics to raise awareness among people.

Fans overflow Lewis Hamilton's post with heartwarming comments

Looking at the adorable pictures, Lewis Hamilton's fans were left delighted and wrote about how cute the family looked together. Here are some of the best ones:

Lewis Hamilton “would race with Mercedes forever”

Lewis Hamilton has been a part of Mercedes for many years now and together they have performed brilliantly. Together with his driving skills and his team's ability to create dominating cars, they have managed to clench seven drivers' championships (six of which were Hamilton's) and eight constructors' championships, exhibiting complete dominance in the turbo-hybrid era.

This year, however, has turned out to be a hard hit for the team as it has found it difficult to adapt to the new regulations. The cars had initially had a significant straight-line speed disadvantage, which has made it extremely hard for the Briton to win a race. Should he fail to do that in the remaining races this season, it would be the first time in his F1 career so far that he would go through a complete season without a single win. When recently asked about leaving the team in light of its performance disadvantage, however, he stated that he would forever want to be with them.

Meanwhile, the team has been planning and developing their 2023 car, which, as they have suggested, will be much different from the W13. This could bring them back to being one of the championship contenders, and the upcoming season could see a three-way battle for the championship between Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull.

