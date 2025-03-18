Lewis Hamilton shares 'behind the scenes' clips from his appearance in the stunning recreation of Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Lewis Hamilton's latest venture was a stunning recreation of Ferris Bueller's Day Off. The Ferrari driver tried out one of the scenes from the 1986 movie and shared a post about it on his official social media account.

Hamilton is currently racing for Ferrari after he jumped ship from Mercedes after 12 long years. He joined Fred Vasseur, his former team principal in F2 and Charles Leclerc as his teammate. The Brit made his debut in the recently concluded Australian Grand Prix.

A day after the Australian GP, Hamilton shared the details of his Ferris Bueller's Day Off in the stunning vintage Red Ferrari on his official Instagram account. There, the F1 star talked about how excited he was about the remake, and what it meant for him to recreate the scene.

Hamilton shared a video from the Meta-owned platform, which he described all of. He uploaded the post with the caption:

"Still buzzing about how it all came together. It’s been a ride from start to finish. From coming up with the idea to do this, spending a full day on set, and sending this out into the world. Hope you enjoyed, and hope it inspires you to put time and energy into what brings you joy."

Below is the video post by Lewis Hamilton on Instagram:

The Ferris Bueller's Day Off is a 1986 comedy/Drama movie that runs for 1 hour and 43 minutes. It is about a high school student, who fakes sickness to stay at home and spend the day with his girlfriend and friend. However, his dean, unwilling to believe Bueller, spies on him.

Getting back to the racetrack, Hamilton had an underwhelming debut for the Prancing Horse. He started his race from P8, and after the rain-affected, he came home in P10, behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Lewis Hamilton summed up his Australian GP outing

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton shared his thoughts on the rainy Melbourne race. Speaking about it in the post-race interview, the seven-time world champion mentioned how he lacked courage and confidence.

Lewis Hamilton (44) of Ferrar in action during race at Albert Park Circuit - Source: Getty

“I definitely made a step,” Hamilton said on his performance in the dry at Melbourne (via Planet F1). “I think just for me, it was just confidence. It’s like just building confidence. From the moment I got in the car on Friday, I didn’t have the confidence, particularly in all the high speed, I was down a huge amount."

“Then into Saturday, confidence was coming back, was building, building, building. And then we got to the race, and again, starting from scratch, and I didn’t have any confidence, through pretty much most of the race," the Brit added.

McLaren's Lando Norris claimed the Australian GP victory ahead of defending champion Max Verstappen. Hamilton's former teammate George Russell came home in third place. His teammate at Ferrari, Leclerc finished the race in P8, two places ahead of Hamilton.

