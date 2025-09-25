Lewis Hamilton shares a concerning about his pet Roscoe's health

Lewis Hamilton shared a critical and concerning update about his pet dog Roscoe's health. In a social media story where the 7x F1 champion asked his followers to pray for his pet's health, he could be seen placed under medical supervision in an oxygen chamber, sparking a suspicion of respiratory disease.

Roscoe has been a large part of Hamilton's life for over a decade now. He adopted him back in 2013, around the same time when his dominant period began in Formula 1. Since then, he has been a regular on Hamilton's social media and is loved by fans globally. However, a recent update showcased Roscoe in poor health.

A picture that Lewis Hamilton shared on his social media showed Roscoe resting under medical supervision in an oxygen chamber. Along with it, he asked his followers to pray for his pet. This sparked the suspicion of his poor health.

"It's been a scary few hours, everyone please keep Roscoe in your thoughts and prayers," Hamilton wrote.

Lewis Hamilton shares critical health update on Roscoe (@lewishamilton on Instagram)

Roscoe is 12 years old currently. Lewis Hamilton once revealed that he had pneumonia earlier, but had recovered.

This year hasn't turned out to be the best one for Hamilton. He has also struggled with the uncompetitive Ferrari on the track, and continues to work with the team to extract the most performance out of it. However, the team has dropped to third place in the Constructors' Championship, and with the season entering its final legs, it seems unlikely that the team would be able to deliver a strong upgrade.

Lewis Hamilton feels he can be more aggressive with the Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton during the 2025 Azerbaijan GP (Getty Images)

Both Ferraris topped the charts during the second free practice session in Baku earlier last week; however, Hamilton was once again disqualified from Q2 during the qualifying session and started the race down in P12. Meanwhile, his teammate, Charles Leclerc, crashed during the session and started P10.

Both drivers struggled with pace for most of the race and finished with a P8 and P9. This result dropped them one place in the Constructors' Championship.

Looking back at the race, Lewis Hamilton explained that he can be more aggressive with the SF-25; however, he did not have the confidence under braking and had to compromise on speed.

"I think there’s still some improvements to make in terms of how aggressive I can be," he said (via Motorsport). "The car has been quite snappy, so still not 100% confident under braking when I’m attacking on the brakes. In the last race, I was, but in this race, didn’t feel it so much with the setup that we ended up having."

He also explained that Ferrari's overall performance has improved, but it has not helped them challenge their competitors on the track.

"It’s kind of crazy, because we’ve been progressing yet we’ve not had results, really in the last few races. But there’s not like no progress so I think we’re able to do a good weekend and a good result."

Ferrari is not expected to introduce any more major upgrades this season, since they will be focusing more on the 2026 F1 car with the new regulations. The team is in a difficult spot right now, and it could turn out to be one of their weakest seasons in recent history.

