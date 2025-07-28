Lewis Hamilton shares a cryptic message on social media with a mysterious date

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton dropped a cryptic message regarding a mysterious date next month on his social media. The British driver was able to bookmark an underwhelming Belgian Grand Prix on a positive note after he finished P7, starting from the pit lane.

The 40-year-old found himself eliminated in the first part of qualifying twice in the same weekend and was unable to extract the maximum performance out of his upgraded SF-25. However, along with the team, he decided to make some changes to his car and put on new power unit components, and start from the pit lane.

Lewis Hamilton made remarkable progress in the damn conditions, which included passing three cars in one lap, and ultimately found himself P7 at the changeover point. After the race, the seven-time F1 world champion posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story, which showcased a matchstick with the dates 8.8 written on the matchbox.

Snapshot of Lewis Hamilton's Story...Credits-Instagram

The clip could be hinting towards the British driver's new collaboration with a brand during the summer break.

Lewis Hamilton comments on his P7 finish in Spa.

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that He was satisfied to end his Belgian Grand Prix on a positive note and finish in the points for the only time last weekend.

As per F1.com, the former Mercedes driver reflected on his afternoon and said of his result:

"Today’s race was a really positive step forward. The strategy and pit stop were executed perfectly, and the overnight changes we made to the set-up really allowed me to get the most out of the car. I felt much more comfortable behind the wheel, and I’m pleased with how everything came together.

"It’s been a challenging weekend overall, so to finish on a high note gives me real confidence heading into Budapest. I want to thank everyone back at Maranello for their continued hard work and for bringing this upgrade — I’m looking forward to building on this momentum in the second half of the season."

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur was also complimentary of Lewis Hamilton's efforts and added:

"Lewis produced a very strong drive, doing a great job overtaking so many cars in the first ten laps. We know what happened in quali was tough but at the end of the day, the pace was good today."

The latest upgrade package in Spa could be the final major component brought to the SF-25 as the Italian team shifts its focus to the 2026 season.

With a double points finish, the Maranello-based outfit also solidified its position of P2 in the Constructors Championship as they built a healthy gap of 28 points from Mercedes.

