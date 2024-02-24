Lewis Hamilton shares he's discussed diversity and inclusion projects with Ferrari honcho, who is “super excited” to start working on it

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is advocating for increased diversity within the Ferrari F1 team and has already initiated talks with top executives ahead of his move in 2025.

Hamilton, the only Black F1 driver on the grid, acknowledged the lack of diversity in the Italian team and has already established his priorities with Ferrari top executive John Elkann. He aims to create opportunities for underrepresented communities within the team.

Lewis Hamilton is proud of his heritage and lauded the great strides Mercedes has made since 2020 to enhance diversity within the team. He is actively advocating for more across the industry and has engaged in discussions with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Speaking in a press conference during the Bahrain pre-season testing, Hamilton emphasized his commitment to fostering diversity.

"I'm immensely proud of the work that we've done within Mercedes. Since 2020 we've made some really great strides in improving diversity within the team," he said via Fox Sports.

"I think we are ahead of every other team in that respect, and there's still a huge amount of work within the whole sport. I'm speaking to (F1 chief executive) Stefano (Domenicali) constantly and looking to work more with F1."

Lewis Hamilton also mentioned that Ferrari executives were 'super-excited' about increasing diversity within the team.

"And of course you look at Ferrari, they have a lot of work to do, so I've already made that a priority in speaking with (Ferrari executive chairman) John (Elkann) and they're super excited to get on and work on it also."

Hamilton and Mercedes created the Ignite partnership that aims to increase the representation of people from under-represented backgrounds within UK motorsport.

Hamilton has previously collaborated with The Royal Academy of Engineering to establish 'The Hamilton Commission' aimed at the underrepresentation of Black people in UK motorsport, as well as the STEM sector.

Lewis Hamilton explains the reason behind sudden Ferrari switch

Just five months after signing a contract extension deal with Mercedes in the summer of 2023, Lewis Hamilton announced his shock move to Ferrari in early February.

The 39-year-old Briton explained that he saw his future with Mercedes when he signed the first deal. However, enticed by a compelling offer from Ferrari early this year, he decided to embark on a "new chapter" in his life, after his 10-year stint with the Silver Arrows.

"In the summer we signed and at that time I saw my future with ­Mercedes. But an opportu­nity came up in the new year and I decided to take it. I feel like it was the hardest decision I have ever had to make," he said in the press conference (via The Guardian).

"But ultimately I am writing my story and I felt like it was time to start a new chapter," he added.

Hamilton stressed that his current chapter with Mercedes is not over, and he is 100% focused on finishing on a high note with the team.