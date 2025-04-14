Lewis Hamilton shares emotional message to the fans on Ferrari's social account after the F1 Bahrain GP

Lewis Hamilton apologized to Ferrari fans for his underwhelming qualifying form this year. In a video shared by the team's social media, the seven-time world champion reassured the Tifosi crowd of a comeback as he works hard behind the scenes to improve.
Hamilton, who switched to Ferrari this year, is struggling to adapt to the new Ferrari car, SF-25. At the recently concluded Bahrain Grand Prix, he finished P9 in the qualifying session. However, a good recovery on Sunday placed him at P5.
Since joining Ferrari, Hamilton has not won a single podium except for the sprint race win in China. Moreover, he has been consistently outperformed by teammate Charles Leclerc.
After another mixed outing at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton recorded a special and emotional message for fans. In a video shared by Ferrari's social media account, the Brit apologized for his mistakes in the qualifying session and vowed to make things right soon.
Lewis Hamilton explained that he was working hard with the engineers behind the scenes to resolve the issue and that he was already seeing many improvements.
"Hey guys, Hope you are well. Firstly, to our fans, thank you so much for the amazing support, and my apologies that qualifying has not been up to par so far this year. But I really am working hard with the guys here to get on top of the issues I'm having. There's clearly a lot of positives to take from today; pit stops have been fantastic, and the guys in the garage have been doing an amazing job. Everyone in the factory has worked so hard to bring this upgrade," he said.
Ferrari introduced a floor upgrade for the Bahrain Grand Prix, which reportedly improved the car's performance to an extent. However, for Hamilton, the struggle to adapt to the new car is far from over.
Lewis Hamilton claims he has figured out the right driving style for the car
The only complaint that Lewis Hamilton has had since the beginning of the season with Ferrari was adjustment issues. Earlier in the season, he claimed that the Ferrari's car functions differently from what he used to drive with Mercedes. Hence, the adjustment is taking time.
However, after a P5 finish in Bahrain, Hamilton claimed that he has figured out a way to make the SF-25 more drivable. Talking to Autosport, he said:
“I’ve got to make it easy for myself—I’m doing it all the hard way at the moment. I’ll try next week to start in a better place and not deviate too much. I think I’ve figured out how the car likes to drive, so if I apply that next week, if I can qualify better, I’ll have a much better weekend.”
Lewis Hamilton also admitted that he was accustomed to driving in a certain style. However, Ferrari cars require him to get out of his comfort zone, and he was trying hard to get used to the new style and settings.