Lewis Hamilton shares heartfelt tribute for Lindsey Vonn for reaching the podium in the Ski World Cup

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton congratulated alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn for winning a podium at the Ski World Cup. She made a comeback at the age of 40 and secured second place, inviting a tribute from Hamilton.

Lindsey Vonn is a legendary alpine ski racer who has won 20 ski World Cup races so far in her illustrious career. She also won three individual medals at the Winter Olympics.

Vonn initially retired from skiing but made a return after undergoing knee surgery. The American recently secured second place at the Super-G race and clinched her 138th podium finish at the age of 40.

Meanwhile, congratulations poured in from across the sporting world for Lindsey Vonn. Hamilton also took to his social media account to pay tribute to the alpine ski race. In a story shared on Instagram, the British driver said:

"Epic!! Knew you could do it and am so proud of you."

Lewis Hamilton's story for Lindsey Vonn [Source: @lewishamilton/Instagram]

Lewis Hamilton is an avid sports lover and has also previously put up appreciation stories for sports personalities, including tennis star Serena Williams and fencer Miles Watson.

On the racing front, the Brit had a disappointing outing in his last F1 race held in race. In a stressful race, he struggled to extract performance from his Ferrari car and secured P6. However, after the race, his car failed the minimum plank wear rule, as his rearmost plank was measured at 8.5 mm, which is below the minimum limit of 9 mm set by FIA.

As a result, Hamilton was disqualified from the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix, and his points were reduced to zero. Moreover, his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc also got disqualified as his car failed the minimum weight check.

Lewis Hamilton opens up on his challenging run at the Chinese GP

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton kicked off the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix on a strong note by winning the sprint race from pole position. However, his performance disappeared in the qualifying session and even during the race as he finished P6.

Meanwhile, in a post-race interview, Hamilton revealed that setup changes to his SF-25 after the sprint race backfired as he lost all the pace. Talking to Motorsportweek, he said:

“Ultimately, we had a pretty decent car in the Sprint, and then we made some changes because we tried to move forward and improve the car, and we made it quite a bit worse, basically. We got into qualifying, and then it was even worse in the race. So [it was] unfortunate, but very, very hard to keep up with the guys ahead."

Ultimately, Ferrari's weekend in China turned into a nightmare as both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc got disqualified.

