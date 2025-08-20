Lewis Hamilton shares heartwarming response regarding Roscoe’s voice casting in a potential movie

Lewis Hamilton has given his take on who, according to him, would voice his English bulldog Roscoe if ever a movie were made on him. In line with this, the Brit has nominated himself to do the part unless he finds someone else.

Roscoe was born in October 2013 and is currently 12 years old. He was often seen in the Formula 1 paddock when Lewis Hamilton was a Mercedes driver, and the same has been the case during the ongoing 2025 season, with Hamilton having switched to Ferrari. The 12-year-old bulldog made his first appearance in the Ferrari garage during the British Grand Prix race weekend.

The duo shares a strong bond with each other, and Hamilton was recently asked a specific question by the world-renowned fashion magazine Vogue in an in-depth interaction. As mentioned earlier, the seven-time world champion was asked who would voice Roscoe in case a movie was made about him. As a response, he added:

"Well, I would, unless I can find someone else. He’s got an underbite because he’s a bulldog. If you look on his Instagram, you’ll see I always put S’s after the words because he’s definitely got a lisp. So I would have to find someone who could do a lisp to voice Roscoe. Until then, that person would be me."

Lewis Hamilton adopted Roscoe way back in 2013. Interestingly, not many will be aware that the latter's full name is Roscoe Carl Davidson Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton's take on the most human thing Roscoe does

As mentioned already, Hamilton has had Roscoe as a pet for over a decade, and during this time, he has gotten used to certain things and has also noticed certain behavior patterns of the latter.

In line with this, via the same conversation with Vogue, Hamilton shed light on the most human thing his dog does every now and then.

"Farts. He farts a lot. Well, not a lot. I would say when we’re in the mountains or high up, it happens to all of us. Or he sleeps on his back. He sleeps on my bed, and he is literally on his back like a spring chicken, like a turkey."

"And I have to kick him out in the middle of the night because he is snoring so much. It is like your best friend snoring—you have to kick him like, Hey, stop snoring. And he stops for a second and then goes back into it."

While Lewis Hamilton has recently taken the time to talk in detail about his dog Roscoe, he has an extremely important second leg of the 2025 F1 season heading his way.

The first 14 races did not yield the kind of results the Brit would've expected, and thus, he will eye strong results when the on-track action resumes after the ongoing summer break. Several eyes will be on the Brit during the Dutch Grand Prix (29 - 31 Aug) for varied reasons.

