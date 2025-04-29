Lewis Hamilton shares heartwarming story of a Mission 44 motorsport scholar

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton shared a heartfelt story of Mission 44 scholar Amjad Saeed. The latter graduated from Oxford Brookes with an MSc in Motorsport Engineering using a Mission 44 scholarship and shared his experience.

Hamilton, one of the most successful drivers in the history of F1, is also a philanthropist. In 2021, he set up a charitable foundation, Mission 44, to help young people from different backgrounds to accomplish their dreams.

Mission 44 has collaborated with several educational institutes and provides scholarships to students wanting to pursue a career in STEM fields, viz. science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Meanwhile, Hamilton recently shared the success story of Amjad Saeed, who used the 'Mission 44' scholarship to graduate with an MSc in Motorsport Engineering from Oxford Brookes University.

Lewis Hamilton's story [Source: @lewishamilton/Instagram]

He revealed that Mission 44's support opened new doors and opportunities for him in the world of motorsports.

"After two years as part of the Mission 44 and Royal Academy of Engineering Motorsport Scholarship, I have seen that it is absolutely possible for someone like me to join the motorsport community at a high level," Saeed said.

Interestingly, last year, Formula 1 also extended their support to 'Mission 44' by recognizing it as a supported charity by F1. This partnership will allow students opting for motorsports scholarships to gain hands-on experience and receive the right career guidance from the best in the industry.

'Mission 44' is Lewis Hamilton's brainchild, and in the last couple of years, the organization has received tons of funding and support. Ajmal Saeed is likely the first of many scholars to seek a career in motorsport through these scholarships.

Apart from this charity, Hamilton is also vocal on social injustice. He often takes stands against serious societal issues, including taking a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Lewis Hamilton loses business amid a troublesome year with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

Apart from his on-track struggles with Ferrari this year, Lewis Hamilton also suffered a huge loss off the track. His vegan restaurant, Neat Burger, shut down its operation in the UK, citing close to £8 million in losses.

The food chain was launched in 2019 by Hamilton and famous Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio. According to media reports, around 150 people have lost their jobs due to the closure of the business.

This development just adds to the British driver's woes this year. On track, he is struggling to unlock his potential with his new team, Scuderia Ferrari. In five races, Lewis Hamilton has claimed just 31 points without a podium (except for the sprint race win in China).

Moreover, the 40-year-old is being consistently challenged by his teammate Charles Leclerc, as the latter has outperformed him in qualifying sessions this year. The performance deficit could likely put Ferrari in jeopardy in the Constructors' championship.

