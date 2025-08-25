Lewis Hamilton shares inspirational message for his fans as the summer break comes to an end

Ferrari F1 driver Lewis Hamilton has shared an inspirational message for his fans as the summer break comes to an end, claiming how he is always grateful for the mid season interval. The Briton also added a message about how everyone should continue to &quot;love and take care&quot; themselves and also others around the world.F1 is officially returning this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix, which is scheduled for August 31. This comes after what has been a three week long summer break.7x world champion Lewis Hamilton has shared glimpses from his time during the break via an Instagram post on Monday, featuring the setting sun over the ocean. The driver also shared an inspirational message about how one must &quot;keep going&quot; even amid challenges in life.&quot;I’m always so grateful for this time, for the opportunity to rest and recharge. There’s a lot I’ve been meditating on,&quot; Hamilton started.&quot;Every one of us is up against so much, both individually and globally. It’s so important that we embrace the light of truth and love and take care of ourselves so that we can better take care of others. We can’t look away. We have to keep going, even when it’s difficult ~,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpeaking during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, Hamilton had claimed that he was in desperate need of the summer break. The 40-year-old also shared that he may even shed a few tears during this time, as he was overwhelmed with his move to Ferrari in 2025.It has not been an easy ride for the 105-time F1 race-winner in 2025 as he switched over to the Italian team after spending 12 seasons at Mercedes. Hamilton has admitted that getting used to a new team and environment has taken a toll on him.Ferrari boss defends Lewis Hamilton amid underwhelming 2025 seasonF1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Practice - Source: GettyLewis Hamilton had claimed that he was useless and that Ferrari should consider replacing him post the Hungarian GP qualifying. But team boss Fred Vasseur claimed that the veteran is &quot;frustrated but not demotivated&quot; as he let his emotions take over in Budapest.When asked how he would help motivate Hamilton, Vasseur replied, saying:&quot;I don't need to motivate him, honestly, he is frustrated but not demotivated.&quot; [via RacingNews365]&quot;You know that sometimes they (drivers) make comments when they jump out of the car, and I can understand the frustration; we are all frustrated. Sometimes, after the race or qualifying, you are very disappointed, and the first reaction is harsh, but we all know that we are pushing in the right direction,&quot; he added.Lewis Hamilton is yet to claim a race win, pole position, or even a podium finish in conventional races with Ferrari. After 14 rounds of the 2025 season, the driver has secured a best result of P4, as he sits sixth in the drivers' standings.Teammate Charles Leclerc has dominated the veteran, having beaten him in 12 out of the first 14 Grands Prix of the season.