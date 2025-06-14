Lewis Hamilton shares inspiring message ahead of F1 Canadian GP qualifying

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton shared a short reaction to his history at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve ahead of the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix qualifying. It has been a difficult weekend for the British driver thus far as he has struggled to match the pace of his teammate Charles Leclerc despite the latter missing out most of the running in the Free Practice sessions on Friday (June 13) due to his crash in FP1.

Hamilton has finished P5 and P8 in the FP1 and FP2 sessions but managed to finish in P4 in the FP3 after making some changes overnight. The qualifying at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve later on Saturday (June 14) could prove to be pivotal for the seven-time F1 world champion, given his previous success at the track.

On his official social media platform, Instagram, Lewis Hamilton paid tribute to the importance of the Canadian GP in his career by posting a picture of himself in Ferrari overalls, saying:

Trending

"Back again ~ It always means so much coming back to where I won my first race in F1. Still feels like yesterday. Much love, Montreal. Thanks for the years of support."

Hamilton later reshared the post on his Instagram Story and gave a three-word reaction to it, saying:

"Run it Back."

Snapshot of Lewis Hamilton's story ahead of qualifying...Credits-Instagram

The British driver has seven victories and six pole positions in Montreal and even registered his first race in F1 at the track. Ahead of the weekend, Lewis Hamilton had clarified that he was not "desperate" for a better weekend despite his tough start to his Ferrari tenure.

Lewis Hamilton previews the importance of the 2025 Canadian GP

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he was not "searching" for a strong weekend in Canada and was focused on finding the sweet spot for the SF-25 this weekend.

Speaking in the pre-race press conference, the 40-year-old reflected on the importance of the race weekend and said:

"I don’t feel that I’m searching. Of course, a good weekend is always a good thing, but I don’t feel like I’m in desperate need of one. I think it looks a lot worse outside than it probably is on the inside. Even just coming from engineering now, how they set the car up compared to any other year that I've been here is completely different.

"So, getting those things to consistently work with the team and making sure you're working in a constructive way to make changes. The car has a real sweet spot, and we're trying to get it working at all those tracks, which everyone's having a struggle with. Yeah. I'm hoping this weekend can be strong."

Lewis Hamilton has only qualified ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc just twice in nine attempts in the qualifying for the main race. However, he does have one sprint win to his name, which he claimed in China.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More