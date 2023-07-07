Lewis Hamilton shares latest Mercedes contract extension update

Lewis Hamilton claims his contract extension talks with Mercedes have now gone beyond his term and salary. While the details of his new contract are currently unknown, the seven-time world champion is likely to stay with the Silver Arrows.

The Briton's current contract with the team expires at the end of the year, rousing speculation that he might leave the Brackley squad.

However, the world champion has claimed that he has no plans of going anywhere else, showing his undying faith in the struggling German team.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff recently claimed that discussions with the Briton have now gone beyond his salary and period of employment.

Hamilton confirmed Wolff's comments this weekend at Silverstone, but there is still no sign of a confirmed contract being announced.

When asked if Wolff's claims were true, Lewis Hamilton told the press in Silverstone:

"Yep, that’s correct."

The seven-time world champion had a dismal outing in Austria last time out, suffering numerous penalties for failing to abide by track limit regulations.

The W14 was riddled with a number of issues, such as oversteer and understeer, putting the Briton on the back foot over the 71-lap race.

Lewis Hamilton lashed out at the track limits debacle in Austria

deni @fiagirly #BritishGP : Lewis Hamilton on his contract: “We’re close. I have 100% faith in this team and we’re gonna get there. We have a lot to do, not only on the track but off the track.” : Lewis Hamilton on his contract: “We’re close. I have 100% faith in this team and we’re gonna get there. We have a lot to do, not only on the track but off the track.” #BritishGP 🇬🇧: Lewis Hamilton on his contract: “We’re close. I have 100% faith in this team and we’re gonna get there. We have a lot to do, not only on the track but off the track.”

Lewis Hamilton voiced his discontent regarding the stringent implementation of track limits during the Austrian Grand Prix in 2023. The accomplished seven-time world champion incurred a five-second penalty on the circuit, which was followed by another set of penalties totaling 10 seconds.

These penalties ultimately caused him to descend from P7 to P8 in the race standings. Despite being competent in the previous two races, the W14 struggled to deal with the Red Bull Ring's demands.

The world champion was seen sliding around a lot in Austria, experiencing understeer at corner entry and then oversteer at exit. As a result, he was unable to keep his W14 within the white lines, incurring penalties for his actions.

As reported by the Italian wing of Motorsport.com, Lewis Hamilton said:

"I think they probably have to find a new solution for this track. Years ago, when there was no track limit, the track was much more enjoyable to drive. It's weird to drive and almost have to comment on the car in front, because that's what the team wants you to do. But this is not motorsport."

With the Silver Arrows having brought new upgrades to Silverstone this weekend, it will be interesting to watch the world champion's home race.

Poll : 0 votes