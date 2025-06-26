Lewis Hamilton shares his “main focus” for the 2026 season with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has weighed in on the 2026 Formula 1 season. The British driver, who spoke to the media ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, highlighted his main focus for the upcoming F1 season.

The Austrian GP weekend marks the final race in the first half of the year. This means teams are reallocated their wind tunnel time and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) hours. For most teams, this often marks the point at which their focus begins to shift toward the cars for the following season.

With the 2026 campaign ushering in a new era in Formula 1 — including an overhaul of the current regulations, such as changes to car size and overall aerodynamics — Lewis Hamilton was asked about his main focus for this new chapter, set to begin in 2026.

Sharing his thoughts with the media, Hamilton explained that his focus remains on improving the car and ensuring both he and the team learn from the challenges of the current season. As seen in a post shared on X by La Gazzetta Ferrari, he stated:

“Working with Loic and the whole crew on next year’s front suspension and rear suspension and addressing the understeer issues, making sure that we don’t continue…

“Making sure we’re learning from the previous years and also what we’re learning from this year so that next year is the best that we’ve ever had — that’s my main focus.”

Lewis Hamilton and the Scuderia Ferrari team have endured a torrid 2025 campaign so far. The Maranello-based outfit has only managed three podium finishes throughout the season. The Italian team's most recent outing at the Canadian Grand Prix also left fans with little to cheer about, as they could only secure fifth- and sixth-place finishes, respectively, following a late safety car incident.

Lewis Hamilton downplays expectations of Ferrari upgrade ahead of Austrian GP

Lewis Hamilton also weighed in on the upgrades to the Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 car ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix. The former Mercedes driver largely downplayed expectations for the upgrade brought by the Italian outfit to the Spielberg event.

The Ferrari team heads to the Austria race with a new floor among several updates made to the SF-25 challenger. However, Hamilton wasn’t expecting “much change” from the new parts. Detailing his thoughts with the media via Sky Sports F1, he stated:

"The team have worked really hard to bring a new floor. We don't know what kind of step it is, so I'll find out tomorrow.

"You always want upgrades, so I'm grateful for every little bit, whether it's a small or big piece. What I would say is, don't expect much change. Hopefully tomorrow we'll find something that we didn't expect, but again, we don't really know, so we will find out tomorrow. Hopefully it will be a step forward in the right direction, and I think that's the most important thing — that we are moving forwards."

The Ferrari SF-25 car has proven largely to be a handful for both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to drive, particularly over the past two race weekends. Hamilton and the Italian outfit, however, would be aiming for a change of fortune as Round 11 of the 2025 season commences on June 27.

