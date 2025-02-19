Lewis Hamilton shares one-word describing his excitement for 2025 debut Ferrari season

Lewis Hamilton looked overwhelmed in the O2 arena in London as he walked out on the ramp in a Ferrari suit for the first time. He used the word 'invigorated' to describe his emotions ahead of his debut year with red.

Ad

FIA hosted a grand event in London on Tuesday, February 18 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the sport. All 10 teams of the grid, including their drivers and team principals, attended the event by walking on the red carpet. During the event, every team walked out of the podium in their race suits to unveil their car livery for the upcoming season.

The occasion was special for Hamilton as he stepped out in front of the world on a grand stage for the first time wearing a red suit. He was accompanied by his new teammate Charles Leclerc and team principal Fred Vasseur.

Ad

Trending

The seven-time world champion received a loud reception from fans in the O2 arena, who cheered for him relentlessly. He greeted the crowd and expressed his gratitude.

When asked to describe his excitement in one word, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I think the word I’m thinking of is ‘invigorated'. I feel so full of life and so much energy because everything’s new. I’m just focused on what’s up ahead. I’m so proud to be a part of the team, something new and exciting for me.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hamilton will make his debut for Ferrari on March 16, 2025, in Australia. He has already completed his TPC tests in older models.

The SF-25's design was unveiled on February 19 in Italy as Leclerc and Hamilton took a few spins as part of the filming day process.

For Hamilton, this season marks a fresh chapter in his life. After 11 years, he has switched to a new team, which is an iconic brand in F1. The expectations are huge, and the Brit is excited for a fresh start.

Ad

Jack Whitehall trolls Toto Wolff with Lewis Hamilton-related comment

Toto Wolff [L] with Lewis Hamilton [R] (Image Source: Getty)

The F175 event was hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, who did a small roast on all teams prior to the livery launch on Tuesday, February 18. He mentioned Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari and took a jibe at Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

Ad

"Lewis! Lewis, of course, on the Ferrari table tonight! Yes! Pray for Toto. It's everyone's worst nightmare, your partner of ten years running off with an Italian stallion. We're going to be seeing Lewis in the red of Ferrari for the first time ever this evening! What a moment that is going to be," Whitehall said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff both laughed at the joke and enjoyed the light-hearted moment. The duo also met on the red carpet, with the British driver greeting his former teammate George Russell as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback