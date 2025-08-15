Lewis Hamilton shares a summer break check-in with 2-word post on social media

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton had a tough couple of races leading up to the F1 summer break. After the “useless” comments as the Hungarian GP and the summer break in full swing, the seven-time F1 champion took to the social media platform X and posted an update with a two-word caption.Ferrari tested a new rear suspension at the Mugello test and brought the same to the Belgian GP, along with new rear brakes. Lewis Hamilton had a difficult time with the same, spinning around in SQ1, and later getting eliminated in Q1.The Hungarian GP wasn’t any better as Hamilton failed to make Q3, which led to the “useless” comments as the Briton was downbeat and frustrated with his performance. Both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton struggled during the main race, with issues speculated to be related to ride height and plank wear.The summer break came at a much-needed time for the Scuderia drivers. While Charles Leclerc is spending the summer break playing padel and enjoying the pool in Monaco, Lewis Hamilton took to the green grasslands with his four-legged companion Roscoe.The Briton took to the social media platform X and uploaded an image of himself playing with Roscoe in an open ground with the mountains in the background. Hamilton flaunted a beige oversized t-shirt paired with black shorts and completed the look with a green cap. The caption for the post read,“Outta office&quot;Hamilton shared the same image on Instagram as well with the caption “DND”. Lewis Hamilton also uploaded another tweet and shared a Spotify playlist named “Summer Break 25” with a photo of himself and Roscoe as the Album cover.Lewis Hamilton launches the latest product of his “non-alcoholic” venture, AlmaveAfter investing in the Neat Burgers venture, a vegan food chain, Lewis Hamilton launched Almave in late 2023, a non-alcoholic spirit made with blue agave using the same technique as tequila. The Briton launched the brand with two products, “Blanco” and “Ambar”.Hamilton recently came out and launched the latest product in the lineup called “Humo”, a smoked version of the non-alcoholic spirit. The Ferrari driver shared a post about the same on Instagram with the caption,“There's a story in the smoke. Introducing Almave Humo, a smoky non-alcoholic spirit made with Espadín agave harvested from the foothills of volcanoes in Puebla, Mexico. By adapting ancestral distillation techniques from the cradle of mezcal, Humo delivers the depth and intrigue of traditional smoky spirit, without the alcohol.”“For festive dinners and everyday celebrations, for moments of discovery and deep connection - Humo delivers sophisticated cocktails and authenticity - beyond proof.”The Briton currently sits P6 in the F1 standings, over 40 points behind his teammate Charles Leclerc.