Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton shocked everyone when he revealed that his first helmet color was red, ahead of the upcoming season. The British driver has been in the headlines for the past month, ever since he made his first appearance as a Ferrari driver on January 20.

After meeting with his team members, Hamilton had his first run in the red car a couple of days later at the team's private testing track in Fiorano. Apart from red overalls, it was the seven-time F1 world champion's striking yellow helmet that got the attention of fans.

The 40-year-old has been racing with iterations of the yellow helmet throughout his racing career and the color has become synonymous with him. Despite racing in a purple helmet for a couple of years, Hamilton switched back to yellow tones in the last few years.

However, Hamilton made an amusing revelation to Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz in a recent interview. He mentioned that his first helmet was "Ferrari red." Lewis Hamilton said:

"Yeah, my first helmet was red actually, but *laughing* it was actually Ferrari red, my first helmet. But my dad couldn't see me around the first corner so we ended up going with yellow. But to be able to tie it back to the beginning, using yellow as the base, I think it looks great with the red.

"And I love the livery actually. The deeper red, I didn't know how it was going to look and I think the car looked beautiful yesterday and last night and in the garage today. So I think it's a great blend, definitely looks like a great livery."

Lewis Hamilton had previously spoken about racing in the red car as one of the most exciting times of his life.

Lewis Hamilton reflects on his first month with Ferrari

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that the build-up of arriving within the team and meeting his new team members had been "incredible."

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the former Mercedes driver reflected on his first month and the anticipation ahead of the move and said:

"The build-up into the year, coming to the factory, meeting everyone, seeing Ferrari that I've watched for so many years from the distance and to actually get inside and feel the passion within all of the people within the team, the fans within the town, has been incredible. The first two days I couldn't sleep. I was so excited for that first day."

Lewis Hamilton will race alongside Charles Leclerc for the next couple of years, in his bid to get his hands on an elusive eighth driver's world championship and bring the Constructor's title to the Italian team for the first time since 2008.

