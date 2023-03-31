Lewis Hamilton shares update on Mercedes contract extension

Lewis Hamilton has shared an update on his contract extension with Mercedes. The seven-time world champion has once again clarified that he is going to stick with the German team for the foreseeable future.

Hamilton is still focused on trying to secure that ever-elusive eighth title in the sport. However, the Briton has been on the back foot since the end of the 2021 season, having not won even once since. The 38-year-old has, however, shut down any prospects of joining rival teams to achieve this dream.

Speaking to the media ahead of the 2023 Australian GP, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton said of his future plans:

“I continue to feel very much at home as a family. I see myself being in Mercedes until my last day, to be honest. If you look at the legends like Sir Stirling Moss, he was with Mercedes until the end of days [sic], so that’s been the dream for me to one day have that, or I have that, so just continue on with them."

"Continue to build with the brand, I’ve got some amazing allies within the team, we’ve got great relationships here."

Lewis Hamilton claims he should have had the same setup as George Russell in Jeddah

Lewis Hamilton expressed his belief that his team's choice to equip him with a different configuration from George Russell's setup placed him at a disadvantage during the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. He contended that he could have achieved better results had they received identical setups.

Throughout the qualifying and racing events, Russell surpassed the seven-time world champion, culminating in a fourth-place finish for Russell and a fifth-place finish for Hamilton.

The Brit recognized that his unsuitable setup made him more vulnerable against his teammate, which enabled Russell to attain a more favorable position for the following season.

Speaking about his wrong setup choices, Lewis Hamilton said:

"We got some great points as a team. George got third, which is amazing. I went forwards, which is always the hope, to at least go forwards, one foot in front of the other. So I'm really grateful to have come from seventh to fifth."

"The strategy just didn't really work out for me. The setup was a bit off. I think if I had the set-up that George had, I would have been in a bit of a better position. Lots to work on but there are positives to take from it."

It will be interesting to see how the seven-time world champion fares in Australia this weekend.

