Lewis Hamilton could shock F1 fraternity and drive for Ferrari in the 2024 season itself, according to Italian media

Reports of Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari in 2025 have not excluded the fact that he could race for the Prancing Horse in the upcoming season as well, according to Italian publication La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

It has been reported that the Mercedes driver is set to break free from his current contract with the German team and join Ferrari in the 2025 F1 season. His current contract ties him with the Brackley team till the end of the 2025 season. This extension was signed early last year after a very long delay. However, if the reports are confirmed, Hamilton will be announced as a Ferrari driver for 2025.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the seven-time World Champion could be seen racing in a Ferrari as early as 2024. The reports stated that the Italian team was trying to get the announcement made before the start of the 2024 F1 season, hinting that they may try and have the driver in a seat for the upcoming season. However, Carlos Sainz has a contract with Ferrari till the end of 2024, complicating the situation.

F1 journalist calls Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari reports 'accurate' on social media

Reputed publications have already announced Lewis Hamilton's reported move to Ferrari. The news gained further traction on social media after Chrid Medland, an F1 journalist, confirmed the reports.

Medland took to social media to affirm that Hamilton will be replacing Sainz at Ferrari.

"No official confirmation yet from either side, but am told Hamilton to Ferrari is accurate. Set to replace Sainz in 2025, forming a partnership with Leclerc. A massive move #F1," he wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Sky Sports reported that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is set to debrief the team at their HQ in Brackley, following which, the announcement will be made.

Ferrari has shown a strong interest in Lewis Hamilton for a long time, but in the past years, there hasn't been a strong factor for him to join the team. However, after two disappointing seasons without victories at Mercedes, there is a very apparent reason why he would want to switch teams. Both teams have not released any official statements so far, but the announcement is imminent, according to reports.