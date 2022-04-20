Lewis Hamilton is 'similar and special' as Ayrton Senna, says former F1 driver

Former Ferrari driver Gerhard Berger claims Lewis Hamilton shares many qualities with F1 legend Ayrton Senna. The Austrian driver praised the Briton for his leadership abilities, claiming the world champion has won the hearts of many around the world.

While Hamilton is statistically better than the Brazilian, many consider Senna to be the greatest of all time, citing his incredible driving prowess. Berger, however, says the two legendary drivers are more similar than many would think – having starred alongside Senna from 1990 to 1992. As reported by Formula Passion, Berger said:

“[Lewis] Hamilton is very similar to Ayrton [Senna] in the way he runs races, but also in the way he works politically and the way he directs the team. Senna had a charismatic personality that won the hearts of almost everyone. Ayrton and Lewis are similar and special.”

Berger claims current championship leader Charles Leclerc has the potential to win his maiden title in 2022. Ferrari has been the most dominant team by a huge margin so far this season, having won two out of the three races. Leclerc leads the championship by 34 points, giving him the best chance to clinch the title this year.

Lewis Hamilton 'spoiled' by Mercedes, claims former F1 driver

Former F1 driver Marc Surer believes Mercedes has spoiled Lewis Hamilton by giving him only competent machinery since 2014. Surer claims the Briton is more affected by porpoising than George Russell because “he has only driven perfect cars for the last few years".

Speaking about Hamilton's bad luck when compared to Russell, Surer said:

“To be fair, you have to look at how it came about, [Lewis] Hamilton was looking really strong in the Saudi Arabia race before the Virtual Safety Car was deployed and the pit lane closed. So, he had lost out terribly by the time that the track returned to green and he could pit. Then, at the Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton again had the misfortune that [George] Russell was able to change tyres at the right moment under the Safety Car, while Hamilton had made his pit stop while the race was at full speed and lost a lot of ground as a result.”

Lewis Hamilton managed to show up on the podium in Bahrain's season opener after Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez developed a fuel supply issue late into the race. With Mercedes expected to bring in parts in the coming weeks, fans can hope to see the seven-time world champion rise back to the top spot of the podium.

