“He has only driven perfect cars for the last few years" - Lewis Hamilton 'spoiled' by Mercedes, claims former F1 driver

Former F1 driver Marc Surer believes Lewis Hamilton might be struggling a bit relative to his teammate George Russell because he's driven a more benevolent machinery in the last few years. Speaking to Formel.de, Surer said that he believes Hamilton is hampered more by the porpoising because “he has only driven perfect cars for the last few years, he’s spoiled”.

Surer further explained the point that Russell benefitted in the same way that Leclerc did this year because in the past few years, they were forced to “beat the Williams around the track, which was not perfect at all, and has sometimes done miracles with it”.

At the same time, though, touching on the deficit of 9 points that Lewis Hamilton faces against his teammate, Surer feels that it's more down to luck than anything else. When questioned if the gap in points reflects the gap in performance, Surer said,

"To be fair, you have to look at how it came about, Hamilton was looking really strong in the Saudi Arabia race before the Virtual Safety Car was deployed and the pit lane closed. So, he had lost out terribly by the time that the track returned to green and he could pit."

He added,

"Then, at the Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton again had the misfortune that Russell was able to change tyres at the right moment under the Safety Car, while Hamilton had made his pit stop while the race was at full speed and lost a lot of ground as a result”.

Surer thought the gap would be bigger between Lewis Hamilton and his teammate in qualifying

Surer said that overall, Lewis Hamilton's performance was still quite impressive over his teammate while he admitted he expected Russell to hold the edge in qualifying.

Surer commented,

“I actually thought he would have a harder time against Russell, especially in qualifying. But there is not much missing, there is hardly any difference between the two. And in the race, Hamilton is the benchmark – who always whines on the radio, but on the other hand always gives everything. That’s why I’m not worried about Lewis.”

Russell leads Hamilton in the standings after three races this season, but Surer feels that there won't be a scenario where Russell ends up outscoring Lewis Hamilton. He further added that if it did happen, that would be a huge blemish in Hamilton's career.

"I don’t think it will come to that. And if it does, it won’t be through too little driving skill, but through an imbalance of luck and bad luck.”

Russell would, however, not be the first driver to outscore Hamilton, as in the past even Jenson Button and Nico Rosberg have been able to do that.

Edited by Ashish Yadav