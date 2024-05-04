Lewis Hamilton snubbed as Charles Leclerc builds his ultimate F1 driver

Charles Leclerc snubbed his future Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton while building his ultimate F1 driver during the Miami GP weekend.

The seven-time world champion shocked the motorsport world after he announced his switch to the Prancing Horse from Mercedes for the 2025 season and beyond. The move meant Hamilton would break away from the German team after being with them for 12 years and winning six world championships with them.

Leclerc, though, did not pay any heed to this predicament whilst building his ultimate F1 driver in the Miami paddock. The Monagasque hilariously picked himself on three of six criteria and even included Max Verstappen in one.

He attributed personality, one-lap pace, and defensive skills to himself while giving Overtaking and Braking to the former three-time world champion Ayrton Senna. The 26-year-old appreciated rival and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen for his prowess in the rain but completely snubbed Lewis Hamilton.

Expand Tweet

On the track in Miami, Charles Leclerc backed his words and qualified P2 in the Sprint Qualifying just a tenth away from Max Verstappen's pole lap.

In his post-Sprint Quali interview, the Ferrari driver said to Sky Sports:

"Qualifying has been the weak point for two races in a row. China was a bit better but we didn't have the car to show that. I did one lap in FP1, so had to go into Qualifying and go flat out straight away.

"We only had one set of tires in SQ1, so it was very tricky but straight away I felt the feeling and the hard work I've done earlier in the season, to put the tires in the right window, have paid off.'

Charles Leclerc silences his critics after a strong showing in the Sprint Qualifying in Miami

Charles Leclerc stated that he was 'happy' to put an end to people doubting his credentials over a single lap.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, Leclerc said:

"So I'm happy because there is so much talk now and you are as good as your last race in this sport. When you have two races in a row, where you are bad in Qualifying and you haven't done a great job, people start to talk.

"So it's good to stop that, so now we need to work on the consistency and try to stay at that level and put the tires consistently in the right window as I've done in the past."

Charles Leclerc will hope to convert his blistering one lap into a strong result in the Sprint race on Saturday.