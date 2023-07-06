Lewis Hamilton has been snubbed by Haas team principal Gunther Steiner in favor of Max Verstappen, leaving some of the F1 fanbase in disbelief.

In a recent interview with Sky Sport F1, Steiner was posed with the difficult question of choosing between prime Hamilton and prime Verstappen to drive for his team.

To everyone's surprise, Steiner confidently chose Verstappen, citing the Dutch driver's exceptional form and undeniable talent.

Steiner justified his decision by stating:

"Max is just on a roll at the moment. He cannot do anything wrong, in my opinion. And everything he does, sticks. You want to go with the guy who has luck attached to him. And he has got the talent, obviously."

It is difficult to deny Verstappen's outstanding performance in the 2023 season. The young Dutchman has been dominating the tracks, claiming an impressive five consecutive victories and firmly establishing himself as the championship leader.

With such an impressive streak, it is no wonder that Steiner would choose Verstappen, considering the immense talent and success the reigning two-time champion has displayed.

However, Lewis Hamilton's omission from Steiner's preferred choice has sparked a flurry of discussions among fans and experts alike.

Although Max Verstappen's racing prowess is undeniable at the moment, Hamilton, a seven-time champion, has etched his name in the annals of F1 history and is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers of all time.

British GP 2023: Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes must perform

The British Grand Prix is fast approaching, and it is a crucial race for Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes team. The season has been fraught with struggles for the Silver Arrows, as it has faced setbacks and challenges from the very beginning.

Despite a brief resurgence after the W14 upgrades, the team's performance has been inconsistent, and Mercedes must now deliver a strong performance at its home race.

Following a disastrous start to the season, Mercedes experienced a glimmer of hope with podium and runner-up finishes courtesy of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

The W14 upgrades provided a boost, but their recent outing in Austria revealed a return to their earlier struggles. Hamilton, in particular, faced penalties for exceeding track limits and finished in eighth place, while Russell secured a seventh-place finish.

Currently occupying the runner-up position behind the dominant Red Bull team, Mercedes faces increasing pressure from Aston Martin and Ferrari, who are hot on their heels. The gap between Mercedes and their rivals is narrowing, and the British Grand Prix could be a turning point for the team.

It has also been reported that Mercedes is planning to introduce brand-new upgrades to its engine ahead of the British GP. With the iconic Silverstone circuit as its backdrop, Mercedes must capitalize on this opportunity to salvage its season and secure valuable points.

The British Grand Prix holds immense significance for Lewis Hamilton as well. The Brit has had an illustrious career and a special affinity for this race. As a seven-time world champion, Hamilton will undoubtedly be motivated to deliver a stellar performance and regain his long-lost form.

However, it is not just Hamilton who must step up. The entire Mercedes team must come together, analyze its shortcomings, and make the necessary improvements.

From the engineers working on the upgrades to the pit crew executing flawless strategies, every aspect of the team's operations must be optimized to maximize its chances of success.

