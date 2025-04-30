Lewis Hamilton spotted with $3,000,000,000 tech giants’ CEO ahead of the Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton was spotted with Apple CEO Tim Cook prior to the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix weekend. He has been serving in the position for the $3 trillion company since 2011.

Apple has accomplished striking achievements within the past decade under Cook's guidance. They became the first US company to reach a $1 trillion market cap in 2018, and it has been growing since then. The launch of remarkable products like the Apple Watch, AirPods, and the M1 and M2 chips has made them exemplary in the field.

As the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix nears, Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton was spotted chatting with the Apple CEO. This took the internet by storm.

This isn't the first time Cook has been associated with Formula. During the 2022 US Grand Prix in Texas, he was the guest marshal of the chequered flag at the end of the race.

While Cook's flag-waving wasn't as energetic as many expected, his work within Apple has made it the biggest company in the world by market cap. He succeeded the company's co-founder Steve Jobs in the role, and under him, Apple continues to deliver with ground-breaking innovations and immense popularity.

As for Lewis Hamilton, he made a major switch from Mercedes to Ferrari this season. While this was considered to be a positive move by many, he has been struggling with the car so far this season.

Lewis Hamilton suggests no improvement ahead this season

One of the major issues associated with Hamilton's switch to Ferrari is the sheer time it would take him to get acquainted with the car. He has been driving Mercedes-powered cars throughout his Formula 1 career, and the switch to the Prancing Horse hasn't been easy. Moreover, the car is not suited well for his particular driving style. This is also the reason why his teammate Charles Leclerc has been able to surpass him in most races this year.

Commenting on the car and the issues he has been facing with it, Lewis Hamilton mentioned that it would be difficult to find a solution in the short term, stating it is set to be a "painful" season.

"At the moment, there's no fix," Hamilton said (via Sky Sports). "So this is how it's going to be for the rest of the year. It's going to be painful."

Hamilton finished the Saudi Arabian GP in P7, struggling with the car's pace. Meanwhile, his teammate Charles Leclerc was able to deliver the team's first podium of the season with a P3 finish.

