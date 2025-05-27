Lewis Hamilton spotted cosying up to an unknown woman in the club after Monaco GP

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton was spotted with an unknown woman in a club after finishing P5 in the recently concluded Monaco Grand Prix. The British driver had an anonymous afternoon in the principality last weekend as he found himself in no man's land for the majority of the race on Sunday, May 25.

Ad

Although he was slightly disappointed with his result in the Principality, it did not deter him from celebrating in the night in Monaco. In a video floating on social media, the seven-time F1 world champion was spotted cosying up with an unknown woman in a nightclub in Monaco and dancing his night away.

However, from the video, it was difficult to decipher the identity of the blonde woman. Hamilton has been officially single since his breakup from ex-girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger in 2015.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his recent interview with Time Magazine, Hamilton made a rare comment about his personal life and said (via Mirror):

"I'm hungry, driven, don't have a wife and kids. I'm focused on one thing, and that's winning. That's my number one priority."

On the track, the 40-year-old had started the Grand Prix from P7 after getting a 3-place grid penalty at the end of qualifying for impeding his longtime rival and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. But he was able to jump Isack Hadjar and Fernando Alonso on the track after the first round of pit stops to gain a couple of positions.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton analyzes his 'miserable' Monaco GP last weekend

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that it was not an enjoyable experience for him at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday as he finished P5.

Speaking with ESPN, the Ferrari man reflected on the same and said:

"It was miserable. The races here are generally, unless you're first and in the lead; even when you're in the lead, it's not that fun. Just a nice reward at the end but other than that, anything but first is kind of empty."

Ad

He gave a detailed explanation about his performance to F1.com and added:

"I knew starting in P7 was going to be a challenge today, but it's good to see our progress overall. Once I found some clear air, I was able to make up a bit of ground, although we lost quite a bit of time in traffic and the balance wasn’t quite where we wanted it.

Ad

"Still, we came away with a podium for Charles, as well as some solid points for the team, and it’s encouraging we’re heading in the right direction."

Lewis Hamilton currently sits P6 in the drivers' standings with 63 points to his name and is 16 points behind his teammate Charles Leclerc in the championship after eight points and two Sprints in the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More