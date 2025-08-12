Lewis Hamilton suffers major setback as the F1 summer break kicks off

Lewis Hamilton has suffered another setback, this time off the track, as his vegan fast food chain, Neat Burger, has entered liquidation. The 7-time world champion was the co-founder of the company, which was founded in 2019, alongside Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.Hamilton has had a torrid time out on the track in recent weeks, just prior to the F1 summer break, which commenced right after the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver would have been hoping to enjoy some time off, but a business problem has likely made his holiday a bit worse.Reports from RacingNews365 announced that Neat Burger entered liquidation on July 22. The company has also reportedly appointed FRP Advisory as its liquidator. The vegan fast food chain had opened numerous stores in London upon its launch in 2019, and also expanded into Milan and New York over the years. However, the company has encountered financial difficulties, with losses from 2022 reported at around £7.9 million [$10.6 million].Amid this, half of the company's UK stores were shut down in 2023, with their New York store also experiencing the same fate in 2024. In April 2025, it was also announced that the remainder of their stores in the UK would also be shut down due to financial and operational challenges.This news came amid an already disappointing on-track season for Lewis Hamilton. The 40-year-old has struggled to settle in at his new team, Ferrari. He has yet to stand on the podium after 14 races and has been outperformed by teammate Charles Leclerc, who already has five podiums to his name in 2025.Hamilton will hope to put this news, along with the first half of the season, behind him when he returns to the track at the Dutch Grand Prix.Lewis Hamilton announces launch of new product under his Almave Spirits brandLewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: GettyIt is not all negative for Lewis Hamilton on the business front, as the F1 star has announced the launch of a new product under his non-alcoholic Spirits brand, Almave. Hamilton launched this new non-alcoholic tequila, named Humo, via his Instagram on August 8.Prior to the Hungarian GP, Hamilton had teased some breaking news via his social media, with a video around the topic of &quot;smoke.&quot; After much speculation, he announced that this was in fact a new spirit under the Almave label, named Humo, which is a smoky agave spirit without alcohol. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe company has shared that the new spirit was an &quot;Espadín agave harvested from the foothills of volcanoes in Puebla, Mexico.&quot;Hamilton started this brand in October 2023, when he partnered with Casa Lumbre’s Master Distiller Ivan Saldana to create what is marketed as the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic Blue Agave spirit brand. The brand is only available in a handful of countries, including the US, UK and Mexico.