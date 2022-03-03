Lewis Hamilton takes to the simulator before 2022 F1 season opener

Lewis Hamilton was spotted training on the simulator ahead of the 2022 F1 season opener in Bahrain. The Briton posted a picture of himself taking on the simulator on his Instagram story.

Lewis Hamilton begins training on the simulator

Although little can be seen on the Briton's post, his simulator training is good news for his fans who are hoping for a historic eighth title win for the world champion. F1 teams have invested millions in simulation technology to give their drivers the best possible chance under racing conditions.

Taking to the simulator seems like a welcome change for Hamilton. The Mercedes driver revealed in early 2021 that he has "no interest" in using simulators and drives only about 20 laps a year. He said:

“I hardly ever drive on the simulator. I maybe do 20 laps a year, maybe. I have no interest in the simulator.”

The seven-time world champion, however, increased his use of hi-tech simulators mid-2021 due to his fierce rivalry with Max Verstappen. Speaking about the additional hours spent on the simulator ahead of the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix, Hamilton said:

“I think just really, you know, particularly after the last few difficult races we’ve had, I just went in to try and see if there’s any way I could try and help the team just be better prepared. I think there’s been a couple of good things from it, but not life changing.”

Ted Kravitz believes Lewis Hamilton can win eighth title in coming years

The seven-time world champion lost out to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix due to a mismanaged safety car by race director Michael Masi. Many claimed 2021 was the last time the Briton could challenge for a title. F1 pundit Ted Kravitz, however, disagrees as he feels the boy from Stevenage is capable of fighting for a record-breaking eighth title in 2022 and beyond.

When asked if 2021 was Lewis Hamilton's final chance of winning an eighth world title, Kravitz said:

“No. I think he’s still got a very good chance this year, and the next, and the next. I think he’ll only be more motivated. There have already been some great drivers who have tried to stop him winning the first seven, so I don’t think that affects the way he is, or approaching his racing.”

With Hamilton having topped the time charts on the third day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, fans of the Briton are hopeful of him clinching a record-breaking eighth title win in the gorgeous Mercedes W13.

