Lewis Hamilton termed desperate by Helmut Marko after a torrid start to life at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has been branded as 'desperate' by Red Bull Racing senior advisor Dr. Helmut Marko. The Briton has had an underwhelming start to life at his new team, Ferrari, and Marko believes he may already be looking ahead to 2026.

Lewis Hamilton would have envisioned a better start to his Ferrari career at the start of the 2025 season, as the partnership between the most successful driver and team in F1 history has not got off to the best of starts. The 7x world champion has looked at odds with the SF-25, and has failed to make an impression against his settled teammate, Charles Leclerc.

Much has been made of Hamilton's struggles at Ferrari, and Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has also had his say on the topic recently. Speaking to F1 Insider Germany on Thursday, the Austrian has claimed that Hamilton looks a little 'desperate' to get his Ferrari into the right window at the moment, but believes that the 40-year-old may already have an eye on 2026.

"[Hamilton] does indeed seem desperate. But I believe he's waiting for the 2026 car and hopes that Ferrari will not only hit the jackpot with this car, but that the Scuderia will also build a car that he can handle better." said Marko.

While the former Mercedes man has had his fair share of troubles in 2025, he still brought home Ferrari's first and only race win this season, after he crossed the line first at the Chinese GP sprint. A conventional race win has evaded the Italian team so far this season though, and Leclerc's P3 finish at Jeddah was also their first podium finish of the year.

Former F1 boss weighs in on Lewis Hamilton's rivalry with new teammate Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Former AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost has claimed that Charles Leclerc would lose his 'prestige' if he lost out to Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in 2025. The Austrian has shared his feeling that experience at the team and age give the Monegasque an edge over his teammate at the moment.

Speaking to the aforementioned outlet on Thursday, Tost gave his verdict on the team dynamics within the legendary Italian side, claiming it is crucial for Leclerc to beat Hamilton.

"Leclerc knows the team and the age difference is also his advantage. If Hamilton wins the duel, Leclerc has lost his prestige. He must therefore win and do everything for it." said Tost.

The Sprint qualifying and the subsequent race at Shanghai have been the only occasions where Hamilton has been able to show quicker pace than his teammate this season. In all five of the conventional qualifying and races this season, Leclerc has had his teammate's number, by a relatively comfortable margin.

