Lewis Hamilton thanks ‘amazing’ Brazilian government to hold Nelson Piquet accountable for his racial remarks

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton thanked Brazilian authorities for their decision to penalize former F1 world champion Nelson Piquet Sr. for his racist comments against him.

The Brazilian made derogatory remarks about the seven-time world champion while analyzing the Corpse incident between him and Max Verstappen at the 2021 British GP. The former three-time world champion used some racist words which were widely condemned by everyone involved in motorsport.

Piquet was recently instructed to pay $953,050 (£778,846) as damages by a Brazilian court. As per Sky Sports, Hamilton said:

"Back when it happened I made comments on it - I still believe that we generally shouldn't be giving people that are just full of hate a platform. I'd like to acknowledge the Brazilian government. I think it's pretty amazing what they have done in holding someone accountable, showing people that it's not tolerated.

"Racism and homophobia are not acceptable and there is no place for it within our society. I love that they (the Brazilian government) have shown that they stand for something. I wish that more governments out there would do that, such as you've just seen in Uganda, and there are other countries in Africa and the Middle East - there's a lot of that can be learned from that."

"I feel amazing about it [Mercedes future]; I continue to feel very much at home" - Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's contract with Mercedes will end in 2023, with no announcements of renewal from either party yet. But the Brit has suggested that he would want to continue with the German team.

He said:

"I feel amazing about it [his Mercedes future]. I continue to feel very much at home. It is my family, and I see myself being with Mercedes until my last days. If you look at the legends like Sir Stirling Moss, who was with Mercedes until the end of days, that has been the dream for me, to one day have that.

"I have got some amazing allies at the team, some great relationships here, and as long as I can continue to help the team, drive the team forward, and really contribute then that is why I want to stay.

There is currently every sign that Lewis Hamilton will continue with the former world champions and sign a new contract in the coming months. However, it would be fascinating to see the length of the new contract given Hamilton's age.

