Lewis Hamilton not throwing in the towel at Ferrari as Mercedes comparison made 

Lewis Hamilton is not throwing in the towel just yet as the Ferrari driver points out how the first year at Mercedes was a bit of a struggle. The start to the journey with the Italian team has not been the best for the 7x F1 champion. Except for the sprint weekend in China, where the driver secured pole and the win for the sprint part, the season has not been the best for the Brit.

When compared to Charles Leclerc, in the Grand Prix part of the weekend, Lewis Hamilton has only been able to get the better of his teammate in qualifying and is yet to do so in races. What's worse is the increasing gap between him and his teammate over a single lap, and that is starting to wear on the driver as well.

So much so that he was a bit puzzled after the race in Jeddah and conceded that there would be a lot more pain in the future. In the press release on Ferrari's official website, however, Lewis Hamilton appeared rejuvenated as the driver mentioned some interesting sim sessions that he's been a part of.

The driver also pointed out how the first season at Mercedes was also a bit of a struggle for him, and it will take some time for him to get used to the car. He said,

“We went through the data in detail and did a lot of sim work, which helped us understand the direction we need to take to make progress. The team is doing everything to support both Charles and me. It was great to spend some time with everyone at the factory. Although, being in Italy meant I strayed from my diet - I had three pizzas in two days."

“I’m more motivated than ever and fully focused on finding the right feeling with the SF-25. I know I need to be patient. I remember how demanding the first six months with Mercedes were in terms of adapting, but I’m confident that by working together we’ll get to where we want to be.”

Lewis Hamilton on racing in the United States

Lewis Hamilton has been very successful in the United States as the driver has racked up as many as 6 wins in the country. He has also been part of some epic battles at different tracks over the years and he tends to have a good time whenever the sport races in the country. Looking ahead to racing in America, the driver said,

“Racing in the U.S. is always fun for us drivers. There’s a great vibe and the atmosphere is quite different from the other races we’ve had so far this season."

The driver had a pretty impressive race weekend the last time there was a sprint format. He would be looking to replicate the form this time around as well as he tries to get used to the car.

