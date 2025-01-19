Lewis Hamilton tipped by former F1 driver to achieve “hero” status by winning in Ferrari red colors

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time F1 champion and has begun his career as a Ferrari driver this year. He has toppled many records but winning races or championships while repping the red outfit would help him achieve heroic stature within F1 as claimed by ex-F1 driver Jean Alesi.

The 39-year-old replaced the outgoing seven-time champion Michael Schumacher at Mercedes, where he went on to win six more drivers' championships. This leveled him in all-time standings alongside the German for his impressive seven title victories.

With Hamilton still being regarded as one of the best drivers of the current grid, he decided to begin his new chapter in his F1 career as a Ferrari F1 driver late last year. Talking about the move, Alesi said the Briton does not need to prove his skills to the grid but winning in the elusive red colors would be the cherry on top of his decorated F1 career (via F1Maximaal):

"He has nothing more to prove in another team. But with Ferrari, that could change his life if his life is already that of a champion of champions. Winning with Ferrari will make him a hero forever."

On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton had a torrid 2024 season. He finished an all-time-low seventh in the driver standings, behind his younger teammate.

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari was a much-anticipated one

While this was not the first time Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton had interim talks for a seat at Maranello, the 2025 deal was the first time it came to fruition. Enzo Ferrari's son, Pierro Ferrari revealed in an interview this week how the Englishman wanted to join the Italian powerhouse during his time as a Mercedes driver (via Quotidiano Nazionale):

"The idea of one day racing with a Ferrari and for Ferrari was something Lewis Hamilton had back then, when he was just a customer. He was talking to me about it in a polite way. I was not surprised that he came and I was happy with the deal. I hope he can win straightaway, although that will obviously depend on the car we can give him and Charles [Leclerc]."

Despite the initial struggles, the 40-year-old is finally a Ferrari F1 driver. He is slated to get behind the wheel of the Ferrari SF-23 at the team's private track in Fiorano. This would utilize the Testing of Previous Cars allowance of 1000 Km in a year, that each team is allowed.

Hamilton will wear Ferrari red at the grand F1 75 event in London at O2. Immediately after this, the scarlet duo of him and Charles Leclerc would fly over to Maranello to unveil the 2025 challenger in all its glory at Fiorano.

