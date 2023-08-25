Lewis Hamilton told by former F1 driver to consider “next best” Ferrari move if Mercedes contract talks yield no fruition

Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert feels that Lewis Hamilton would best fit in a Ferrari if his contract talks with Mercedes do not yield a meaningful deal.

Hamilton has been with Mercedes since the 2013 season and is their only candidate who has stuck for so long and continues to do so. His current contract has him placed till the end of the 2023 season and a new extension is expected soon. However, this hasn't happened yet.

While it seems to be only a matter of time before his contract deal is finalized, there still is speculation that he might be looking to shift somewhere else. Johnny Herbert, former F1 driver, said that Hamilton should look someplace else, which would be Ferrari since his time with the Brackley-based outfit hasn't been the best recently.

"I hope he is still thinking that Mercedes potentially isn’t working for him and what is the next best thing? The Red One. Ferrari. That’s the only option. Are those conversations happening? I would be shocked if nothing was happening," Herbert said (via GPblog).

He added that it would be the best move for Lewis Hamilton as Ferrari has "all the ingredients":

"I think it would be the best thing to do as I've said before. They have all the ingredients, they just need to get them all mixed together."

Lewis Hamilton positive of Max Verstappen being unbeaten in the 2023 season

Red Bull have remained unbeaten this season and are in complete domination with both their drivers at the top of the championship table. While Sergio Perez won two races initially in the season, his teammate Max Verstappen has won the remaining ten so far (eight consecutive).

It has been thought that he could win the remaining races in the season if other teams fail to compete with Red Bull, and Lewis Hamilton feels the same, as The Guardian quoted him:

"There is a high chance that he’ll win every race."

At the same time, Hamilton mentioned that he and Mercedes will try to get in touch with RBR during the races. However, there is one key difference between the two teams; Mercedes can make mistakes and Red Bull hasn't (so far). This is one of the issues that makes Lewis Hamilton feel that the team could go on to win every single race this season.

"But we’re hopeful that we can challenge them at some point, whether it’s this weekend or who knows where. If there are any mistakes, any mishaps, we’ll be right there to try and capitalise on them," Lewis Hamilton said.

"They don’t really make them, or he hasn’t made any, and the team hasn’t made any this year. So they might win everything. Hopefully later on in the year, we’ll get closer maybe," he added.