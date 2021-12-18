"Every step was a joint decision" - Lewis Hamilton involved in all steps after controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton was consulted throughout the time Mercedes' protest and appeal were being weighed up, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed.

Hamilton has been quiet in the media ever since he lost to Max Verstappen in the F1 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Mercedes did initially lodge a protest with Race Stewards, citing an incorrect safety car restart as the reason Lewis Hamilton lost the lead and the race as a result.

When the protest was dismissed, Mercedes filed a notification with the intent to appeal the decision before withdrawing it a few days later.

Toto Wolff has now confirmed that the Briton was kept in the loop throughout all these decisions by the team.

Speaking to Bild in Germany about the withdrawal of their appeal, Wolff said:

“Every step was a joint decision. We decided together that we would protest and wanted to carefully consider a possible appeal. We decided together not to do this. Even if we had won in front of every normal dish, we didn't want to win the title at the green table."

Hamilton and his team's decision to withdraw their appeal came shortly after news emerged that the FIA planned to conduct an investigation into the incident towards the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Mercedes said it will hold the FIA accountable for this investigation and one can only assume that it also extends to Lewis Hamilton.

Jean Todt says Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes deserved more after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes deserve 'much more reward', according to departing FIA president Jean Todt.

Speaking to the press at the FIA Gala, which Hamilton chose not to attend, Todt had this to say when asked about his team, Mercedes:

“I think, in a way, I feel sorry because Mercedes should have much more reward, as eight-time world champion for the manufacturers is unique."

Also Read Article Continues below

Todt, who is set to be succeeded by Graham Stoker, is responsible for setting up the FIA investigation into the final laps of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as one of his final acts as the sporting body's president.

Edited by Anurag C