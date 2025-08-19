Lewis Hamilton on track for unfortunate record with Ferrari amid disappointing first season

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton made the move from Mercedes to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season, but has had a troublesome start to his tenure at the Maranello-based team. The Briton has failed to score a podium this season (not including Sprint races) and is on track for an unfortunate record with the Scuderia.With Mercedes failing to deliver a championship-winning car since the onset of the ground effect regulations in 2022, Lewis Hamilton decided to make a switch to Ferrari for the 2025 season with the hopes of winning his 8th F1 title. However, the same has not gone to plan with the Briton struggling with the SF25.Although Hamilton won the 2025 Chinese GP Sprint race, he was disqualified from the main race after the plank wear exceeded the regulations. The SF25 has since then suffered from an issue with the ride height, which was supposed to be solved by the new rear suspension brought to the Belgian GP. Unfortunately, the same led to greater struggles for the seven-time champion.Lewis Hamilton likes a car that inherently has a stable rear end and an understeering setup. However, with the ride height issues causing the team to run suboptimal setups, the Briton moved to a more front-reliant setup (oversteering) like Charles Leclerc to extract the most out of the car.The same has led to Hamilton's woes. Since the rear suspension upgrade, the Briton has spun in SQ1 at Belgium and failed to make Q3 in the last couple of races. 14 races into the season, Lewis Hamilton has zero podiums to his name.Didier Pironi, who joined Ferrari in 1981, holds the record for a driver who went the most races before achieving their first podium with the Scuderia at 19 races. Lewis Hamilton is on the way to this unwanted record at 14 races without a podium, and would need a Top 3 finish in the next 5 races to prevent becoming the holder of this unfortunate record.While Charles Leclerc has five podiums to his name, the seven-time champion has none.Former Ferrari driver on Lewis Hamilton's “useless” comments at the Hungarian GP Lewis Hamilton failed to make the Q3 at the Hungarian GP while his teammate Charles Leclerc took the pole position. This led to the Briton suggesting that he's “useless” during the post-race interviews. Former Ferrari driver Arturo Merzario shared his take on these comments and said,“I think his outburst was ironic in some respects. Certainly his position was not imaginable by a seven-time world champion. Rather, it seems to me that Lewis is feeling 'demolished' by Ferrari.” (via Gazetta.it)“First of all, in my opinion, Hamilton's arrival in Maranello was a commercial operation. 90% of Ferrari's insiders disagreed, at least as far as I know. And then, when a pilot does not feel valued or an integral part of the group for the achievement of a goal, he loses motivation,” he addedHamilton currently sits P6 in the championship standings, 42 points behind Charles Leclerc.